“This could have been resolved.”
That was the message from Magisterial District Judge Melissa A. Amodie to Lou Thomas, the owner of Lou Thomas Auto at 306 N. Ray St.
During a hearing in her courtroom Thursday, Amodie said Thomas was given plenty of time and leeway to make improvements to his property, but feels it looks worse than it did before.
She found him guilty of 35 out of 48 citations filed against him by the city’s code enforcement department, ordering him to pay the maximum fine of $500 for each citation. This equates to $17,500 in fines.
“I could fine you every day,” Amodie said. “I’ve given him time. I don’t feel any effort on your part.”
City Solicitor Ted Saad and zoning officer Doug Seeger, the latter of whom used to work in code enforcement, testified on behalf of the city, while Thomas testified on his behalf, as his attorney withdrew from the case.
Saad said the city has cited the property many times before over the years, with 48 citations filed from January through April 2022, but were continued in the hopes of something being worked out with Thomas.
Saad, code and Administrator Chris Frye had met with Thomas and his attorney about implementing a cleanup plan for the site, but one was never submitted by Thomas.
This led to the city filing a lawsuit in February against Lou Thomas Auto at the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas and claiming Thomas has been running an unlawful and unzoned junkyard.
Saad said the lawsuit is still in its discovery phase, meaning both sides gather and exchange information and evidence relevant to their respective cases.
A court hearing date for the case has not been set.
The business is located partially in both the C-1 general business zoning district and the R-2 medium density residential zoning district, neither of which permits the use of property as a junkyard.
The city’s lawsuit claims Thomas was served on Sept. 11, 2020, with an enforcement notice and was found guilty of criminal citations, but has not applied to use the premises as a junkyard.
The city is asking the common pleas court to issue a permanent injunction or eviction against Thomas to cease the operation of his “junkyard,” remove all scrap and materials from outside his business within 60 days and permanently prohibit him from operating a junkyard in the future at that location.
If Thomas fails to do so, the city asks to have the authority to remove said items and dispose of them, with all costs to be charged to Thomas.
Saad said code enforcement has filed many citations against Thomas worth thousands of dollars in the past, leading to the city to file the lawsuit.
During Thursday’s hearing, Saad and Seeger showed Amodie pictures Seeger took, once a week, of the property for a year in 2022, in January. New photos taken on Thursday. The pictures contain junk vehicles without plates, equipment, windows and parked along the sidewalk.
“The pictures speak for themselves,” Saad said.
Added Seeger: “It’s gotten worse.”
In response, Thomas said he has removed some materials and vehicles, including an oil barrel holder.
“You say it’s supposed to be the same, but it’s not,” Thomas said.
“I’m doing the best I can.”
Saad responded by stating: “The overall condition is what we’re worried about, not single items. We’re beyond the point of trying to work something out.”
Thomas said before the hearing he feels the city is initiating a campaign to drive him out of business, while during the hearing, he said his wife was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer, so he has been busy taking her to and from appointments.
Amodie said she feels bad for their situation, but felt Thomas was given plenty of chances to clean up his property beforehand, stating the pictures do not show any improvement to her.
She said Thomas has 30 days to file an appeal with the Court of Common Pleas, or can immediately sign up for a payment plan.
If, after 30 days, he either doesn’t file an appeal or start the payment plan, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.
Tim Thomas, who lives on North Ray Street near the auto shop, said he has lost his patience, stating he and other neighbors have been dealing with the sight of junk cars and debris for over 16 years with no solution given.
Thomas said he serves as the “unofficial ambassador” for his neighbors on Ray Street regarding the property.
“Why is it so complicated to remove this,” Tim Thomas asked. “He needs to be respectful to the residents for what he’s created.”
Thomas said before Lou Thomas Auto, the space was occupied by Ross Auto Body, who followed strict ordinances. Tim Thomas wondered why nothing was done previously with the situation and wants the city to be more forceful.
“They have been telling me this is a process for over a few years. I feel that justice has not been served,” Tim Thomas said. “I feel, in retrospect, that I’ve been made a fool.”
Thomas stated he does not want Lou Thomas to lose his business and his livelihood, but wants him to take care of his property and have respect for those in the neighborhood.
William Llewellyn, who lives behind Ray Street on Scott Street, said he drives by Lou Thomas Auto every day, noting he understands why neighbors are so frustrated with the property’s appearance.
“I’m totally disgusted with that junkyard on Ray Street,” Llewellyn said.
“It’s actually deplorable that New Castle allows a junkyard like that. Let’s get this cleaned up.”
