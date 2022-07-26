It’s not the Mega Millions, but it will do.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold Monday in Lawrence County. Purchased at Cascade Express at 500 S. Cascade St., the ticket matched all five balls drawn — 04-09-12-18-24 — to win $580,000, less withholding.
Cascade Express earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. A main Cash 5 game or any Quick Cash prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call (800) 692-7481.
