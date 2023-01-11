Dr. Lorree Houk has been officially hired as the new superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District.
The school board unanimously hired her Tuesday during its committee meeting.
Houk’s four-plus-year contract will take effect Feb. 18 and run through the end of the 2026-27 school year, expiring June 30, 2027.
Under her terms, Houk will earn an annual salary of $145,000 plus benefits.
Throughout her career at Mohawk, Houk has served as a reading specialist, an assistant elementary principal and principal of academic affairs. For the last 11 years, she had been the assistant to the superintendent.
Mohawk’s outgoing Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera’s last day with the district will be Feb. 17.
Leitera previously stated he wanted to create a transition plan for the next superintendent when he announced he was resigning in December to take the chief executive officer position with the Pennsylvania Distance Learning Charter School in Sewickley. He has been the Mohawk superintendent since July 2015.
In December, it was originally announced Houk would take over as junior-senior high school principal following the retirement of Brad Meehan on Jan. 18.
However, the school board has now accepted the hiring of Mark Frengel, the middle/senior high principal for the Laurel School District. He’ll earn $120,000 plus benefits.
“We wish Mr. Frengel all the best at Mohawk,” said Laurel Superintendent Leonard Rich.
Rich said the Laurel school board will begin the search for a new principal, stating in the meantime district administration, including K-12 Assistant Principal Nichole Columbus, will be stepping up in their roles until a new principal is hired.
In other business, the school board accepted the resignations of two school police officers, Lydia Songer and Nathaniel Medvit, retroactive to Dec. 22 and Dec. 18, respectively. Songer also resigned as an assistant girls basketball coach.
The board agreed to solicit bus bids for the 2023-24 school year and to purchase five automated external defibrillators.
Houk said all district staff Friday will receive a “refresher course” on CPR, AEDs, choking and stop the bleed procedures.
Board member Mark Solley said all athletic coaches receive both AED and concussion-detection training as well.
