Amy Dimeco and Lori Cisneros DeLillo grew up together.
Neither woman had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. That is until after DeLillo lost her battle with the virus after a hospital stay and eventually died Aug. 7. The Neshannock Township resident, Air Force veteran, wife and mother of six was 54.
Dimeco said she was against the vaccine originally, but came around when DeLillo asked her to get it. She received her first dose at the Neshannock Giant Eagle pharmacy three days after her friend died.
Dimeco is not alone. After DeLillo’s death, several of her friends, family and people who had followed along with her battle with COVID-19 on Facebook felt compelled to get the vaccine.
“When I was going to get the shots, I was nervous but I was also thinking a lot about Lori,” Dimeco said through tears. “The reason why I agreed to take the vaccine was because I just kept seeing my dear, life-long friend on that ventilator.
“I told the lady at the pharmacy that I felt happy. I told her that I knew that I had made the right choice.”
Kris Venasco was one of those people who followed along with DeLillo’s battle online. Her older brother graduated from New Castle High School together and Venasco’s daughter was enrolled in a tumbling class taught by DeLillo.
Venasco said she had a bout with the virus in February and was told she had antibodies. By July, she was tested again for antibodies and didn’t have them. She read that in DeLillo’s honor, her family was asking people to get vaccinated.
“That request of Lori’s convinced me,” she said, saying she was originally on the fence. “Lori passing was a huge wake-up call for me and for a lot of other folks, too. It is truly because of her that I got the vaccine and I try to be more careful now.”
She said when she got her shot in August, the pharmacist said more people were coming through to get vaccinated in honor of DeLillo.
Meanwhile, Dimeco’s daughter Alexandra was also close to DeLillo, calling her like a second mother and grew up as her neighbor since first grade. The 2017 Shenango High School graduate also said she got her first vaccine dose because of DeLillo — “only because of Lori” — who had coached her for 10 years in cheerleading. She currently works in Atlanta and takes classes virtually at West Virginia, where she’s a captain of the school’s cheerleading squad.
“Lori and my mom were friends, but they were more like sisters,” Alexandra Dimeco, who is an only child, said. “Even Lori’s kids were very close to me. Lori’s son at one point thought that I was his mom.”
Alexandra Dimeco flew back home for DeLillo’s funeral and called it the worst month of her life. For her mother, the two women were closer than friends.
“Lori’s birthday is the day before mine,” Amy Dimeco said, who was born on Jan. 8. “We often celebrated together or sent each other funny birthday messages and pictures when we couldn’t be together. My birthday will never be the same without her, but I will still celebrate her life every year and I know that she will be with me in spirit.”
Said Alexandra Dimeco, “Her last request has helped to make our families live safer and healthier lives.”
