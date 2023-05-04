A New Castle man killed in a head-on collision early Thursday on Route 422 in Butler County had been a longtime former employee of the New Castle News and West Penn Printing.
State police reported 65-year-old James Barge, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 1:25 a.m. near the Butler County Fairgrounds. State police say 24-year-old Kassandra Marie Clyde of Fombell was driving east and Barge was westbound when Clyde's Honda CRV crossed the center line and struck Barge's car head-on.
Clyde reportedly suffered a serious injury and was transported by Butler Ambulance Service to Allegheny General Hospital. Police said she is under suspicion of driving under the influence in relation to the crash, and charges are pending further investigation.
Police said both drivers were wearing their safety belts. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Barge had formerly worked as a printer for the New Castle News and its printing company, West Penn Printing, for a few decades, following in the footsteps of his father, Russell D. Barge, who died on May 14 last year. The elder Barge had been a printer at the New Castle News for 43 years.
James Barge more recently had been working in Butler and reportedly was only days away from his retirement.
Clyde had been arrested by Zelienople police in April last year for driving under the influence, and she accepted accelerated rehabilitative disposition for a DUI charge. She completed the program as of April 19 this year, according to Butler County court records. The district attorney's office of Butler County on Tuesday this week had filed a petition for expungement of her record, but no order had yet been granted. She is to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.