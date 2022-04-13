+2 Longtime law firm closes its doors If walls could talk, there undoubtedly would be a lot of good stories lurking within the wal…

After nearly 51 years as the solicitor of the Mohawk Area School District, attorney John R. “Jack” Seltzer is retiring.

Hired in 1971, the 86-year-old and avid fisherman said he plans on spending more time on the banks of the Neshannock Creek. He will stay on until June 30 at Mohawk.

“The law has changed over the years,” Seltzer said about his career. “What makes it comfortable to practice in Lawrence County is that we have four good judges who make it easier to practice. We have a good court system.”

Seltzer said that he intends to continue with civil work.

“I will still do legal work with estates, probate and real estate transactions,” he said.

Mohawk school Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera called Seltzer “the embodiment of Warrior pride.”

“Jack has been the district’s solicitor for over 50 years, and few people have served their community and Mohawk at such a high level and for such a long period of time,” Leitera said. “His attitude every day is encouraging and his kindness beyond compare.”

Leitera said his wry and self-deprecating sense of humor will be missed, as well as his lawyer jokes.

“We have been truly blessed to have him as part of this community and district,” he said.

Seltzer was married to the late Margaret “Peggy” Crea for 58 years. The couple raised three children — Denise, Sam, and Scott — and he has four grandchildren, Jennifer Malik, and Alex, Matthew, and Kaitlin Seltzer.

After graduating from the former Mount Jackson High School in 1953, Seltzer received degrees from Duke University, including his bachelor’s of law degree in 1960 — a degree that preceded the juris doctorate of today’s lawyers.

Seltzer passed the bar exam then enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Wichita, Kansas, earning the rank of captain.

“I was a JAG officer with the adjutant general’s office for seven years,” Seltzer said. “I had started out in 1957 in the R.O.T.C. as a second lieutenant.”

In 1964, he was admitted to the U.S. District Court to practice civil litigation. After law school in 1966, Seltzer served a six-month apprenticeship with the firm of Maurice Levinson, a family friend, then practiced criminal law and served as an assistant district attorney under DA Kenneth Fox.

He later worked for the Ralph Cooper firm for two years before becoming a partner at Mansell & Jamison law firm, then he teamed with attorney Richard Harper for 46 years.

“Richard Harper was an excellent lawyer a real joy to work with,” Seltzer said. “We enjoyed 46 really, good years.”

Seltzer and Harper joined with Richard Flannery about four years ago and remained at the firm Flannery, Seltzer, Harper and Palmer until the firm closed its doors on Jan. 1.

Although he announced his retirement in February as Mohawk’s solicitor, Seltzer is not out of the trade by any means. He currently rents space with the firm of Medure, Bonner and Bellissimo.

Seltzer has been a solicitor for the Pulaski Township Municipal Authority, SNPJ borough and the Lawrence County League of Municipalities. He also served as solicitor for Enon Valley borough for the past 50 years and for Little Beaver and Scott Townships for the last three and 10 years, respectively.

Active in the local community, Seltzer is a member of the Westfield Presbyterian Church and has served in leadership roles in the church. He was a long-time member of the Bessemer Rotary Club, is a 33rd degree Mason, was a past grand Patron of the local Eastern Star and has served as a board member of the Lark Foundation.

He is a member of the Lawrence County NAACP, the Mount Jackson Museum and Park board of managers, is vice president of the board of directors of the Scottish Rite Cathedral and is a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Association.

