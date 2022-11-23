+6 Sainato reflects on 28 years in state House It was 1994, a time when one one strike forced Nancy Kerrigan off the ice, and another had Major League Baseball players leaving the diamond.

State Rep. Chris Sainato spent 28 years in Harrisburg.

He put in even more time at a South Mercer Street building now known as The Henry.

“I’ve been in this building 38 years,” Sainato said from this soon-to-be-vacated office in the former-hotel-turned-event-center now owned by Tim Fulkerson. “I’ve been in this office right here 36 years.”

Sainato will bid farewell to those longtime digs on Nov. 30, when his 14th and final term in the state House comes to an end. He was defeated earlier this month by Republican Marla Brown in the general election.

Lawrence County voters first elected Sainato as a state representative in 1994, and he set up shop in what was then the Z Penn Centre. At the time, it was sort of a homecoming for the newly christened legislator.

When U.S. Rep. Joe Kolter was elected to Congress in 1982, Sainato — who has a degree in education but who longed to get into politics — went to work for him. One of his first duties was to find the congressman a New Castle office.

Kolter’s predecessor, Eugene Atkinson, had his office in the former post office building on Kennedy Square, Sainato said, but Kolter wanted something more visible.

“This was 1982,” Sainato said. “We had a big recession, 20 percent unemployment, and you had all these empty storefronts. I decided I was going to walk main street, but they all wanted ridiculous rents. So I came to this building. This was an old finance office. It didn’t say ‘for rent’ or anything, but it was closed.”

Sainato entered the building and made his way to the bar section in the rear, where he found fireworks magnate and then-owner George Zambelli socializing with friends.

“I’m 23 years old,” Sainato said, “and I go up to him and ask if that office is for rent. He said, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘I’m Chris Sainato, and I’m going to be working for Congressman Joe Kolter. He’s looking for an office.’

“And George said, ‘Have a seat.’”

Sainato accepted the invitation, a deal was forged, and the 100-year-old building expanded into the government sector.

Sainato spent Kolter’s 10 years in Congress in the same office that he now occupies. In 1985, he became one of three hostages there when a disgruntled Kolter constituent entered the venue and demanded to speak to the congressman, insisting that money be given to rebels who were seeking to overthrow the leftist Nicaraguan government.

Informed that the congressman was in Washington, the man picked up a letter opener and threatened the office occupants unless he could speak to Kolter. Ultimately, Sainato, another office employee and a visitor were released unharmed about two hours later, and the intruder surrendered peacefully to police.

Things would continue less eventfully until 1992, when Kolter lost to Ron Klink in the Democratic primary. Sainato prepared for the eventuality that he would have to vacate the premises.

“But I’d always wanted to run for office one day,” Sainato said, “and I remembered when we’d shut this office down, I said to Florene (Uram, who also worked for Kolter, and later Sainato), ‘I’ll be back if I get elected someday.’”

Two years later, state Rep. Thomas Fee opted to retire, Sainato scored a narrow victory in a crowded primary field, then went on to win the November election as well. Sure enough, he returned to Zambelli’s building to reclaim his former office, but it was occupied by another tenant. So Sainato settled into an adjacent space — now the Fireplace Room in The Henry — and two years later, relocated again, back into what had been Kolter’s office.

“It was always a great location,” Sainato said. “It’s visible, you have an outside entrance …”

That may have been true for Sainato, but at some point, Zambelli Internationale became convinced otherwise. In 2017, it sold the building it had occupied since the 1960s to Harish Kumar of New York and moved its headquarters to the Thornhill Industrial Park in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

Kumar, though, would not have it for long. Former New Castle mayor and city councilman Tim Fulkerson wound up buying it with plans to create a center for meetings, receptions and similar events on the ground floor, and studio apartments on the upper ones.

By that time, Sainato was the lone remaining tenant and the only impediment to Fulkerson claiming the entire ground floor for his enterprise.

But Fulkerson wasn’t thinking eviction.

“He asked me if I would stay,” Sainato said, “and I said, ‘Absolutely; I’ve been in this office my whole life. As long as you treat us right, I’ll be here.’ And he’s been a great landlord. He literally built his business around us.”

As of last week, Fulkerson said Brown had not reached out to him to express interest in renting the office. So he’s proceeding with his own agenda. Earlier this year, city council approved a conditional use request for Eric Fulkerson — Tim’s nephew — to open a brewery at The Henry.

“No one has gotten to me about it (the office), so it’s going to become part of the brewery,” Tim Fulkerson said. “We’re going to gut it out; take it like I did the other side, all the way down to the natural brick in that area.

“He (Sainato) will be out on the 30th, and on Dec. 1, we will start gutting it. We want to get it open ASAP.”

Despite his eagerness to make the longtime government office a memory, Fulkerson respects the work that Sainato and his staff did there.

“He was a man of the people,” Fulkerson said. “I never knew how many people came in here until I bought the building. I used to tell people, ‘He has the busiest office in downtown New Castle.’ He helped a lot of people.”