For 20 years, Sister Barbara Ann Johnston has been part of the fabric that makes up Lawrence County's Catholic community.
And while the programs she's run, helping everyone from prisoners to grieving families, have offered a support system, she humbly considers herself only a small part of the framework.
"I'm just a single thread, part of the fabric that gets woven together," said Johnston, who retires June 30. "There's not just one thread that makes a suit. Each thread is just as important in the design."
A native of Bellevue, near Pittsburgh, Johnston, who celebrates her 80th birthday next month, grew up in a large Catholic family with five brothers and two sisters.
"We were the luckiest children in the world because our family lived their faith," recalled Johnston who felt "called by the Holy Spirit" and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph congregation two years after her high school graduation.
This year marks her 60th anniversary as a Sister of St. Joseph.
"But I never counted the years," she said.
Johnston earned undergraduate and master's degrees in education, counseling and pastoral studies and served as an elementary teacher and principal in Pennsylvania and Ohio. She worked as a pastoral associate at parishes in the Greensburg and Pittsburgh dioceses and came to St. Camillus Church in that role in 2001.
"I came here as a pastoral associate, but I always worked with others. There were many more – other people, other parishes, other denominations – in everything we did, and we did it all together," she said.
"Our works changed with the needs of the people. You do whatever you can wherever the need is," added Johnston, who, in 2015 was awarded the Diocese of Pittsburgh's Manifesting the Kingdom Award, given to those who have "shown the light of Christ through exceptional service."
"What makes her so endearing is how well she related to the people of the parish," recalled Father Philip Farrell, a former pastor at St. Camillus now serving as a regional vicar with the Diocese of Pittsburgh. "She made a connection that so many people responded so well to."
Father Bob Miller, the pastor who brought Sister Barbara to St. Camillus, recalled her love for the people.
"Whenever there was a need, she was willing to help," the current pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Beaver said, adding with a laugh that he was proud of his decision to hire her. "It was my parting gift to the parish."
Through the years, Johnston worked to bring prison ministry to the county jail and Advent walks and Seder meals to St. Camillus. She also focused on bereavement work, expanding programs for children and adults of all faiths dealing with the loss of loved ones. Her other duties included visiting the sick in hospitals and nursing homes, teaching Bible studies, coordinating marriage preparation classes and helping with the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program.
"She has a deep love and caring for anyone hurting," noted Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, into which St. Camillus was merged last year. "She'll be remembered for her impact on the community. She was always a breath of fresh air."
McCaffrey added that while the programming Johnston ran will continue within Holy Spirit parish, "no one can replace the one-on-one ministry she provided for the parish."
Although slowed a bit in recent years by health issues, Johnston said she "wanted to stay to help with the transition," referring to the consolidation of seven Lawrence County churches, including St. Camillus, into Holy Spirit Parish.
"I never liked the idea of retiring," she admitted. "I've always liked what I did, and I've always felt called to the next thing. I've always felt extremely blessed. Even now, as I enter a new phase."
While still unsure of what her new mission will be, Johnston said, "I know there will be something to do."
And McCaffrey's sure her positive influence will continue.
"I know she'll continue to do great things," he said. "They say you can tell the impact a person has had when they make the world better than the way they found it. I know ours is a better community for her having been here."
For her part, Johnston humbly credits the other "threads."
"They're celebrating on my behalf, but I'm celebrating on their behalf," she said. "I don't stand alone. God knits together the right people for the job. I'm just a part of doing God's work for God's people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.