Coralee Cox was pleased with Monday’s long-awaited start of construction on the four-mile stretch of state Route 208 between Pulaski and New Wilmington.
“There’s a lot of potholes, a lot of tore up road,” said Cox, whose husband and brother-in-law, Larry and David Cox, respectively, own Cox’s Corner at Route 208 and Mercer Street in the village of Pulaski.
“The road needed repaired,” Coralee Cox said while working at the convenience store and gas station on Wednesday.
The $3.16-million project runs between High Hill Road in Pulaski Township to Route 18 in Wilmington Township. Work includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repairs, new guard rails, drainage work and pavement markings.
Route 208 was split into two projects, with the first portion from New Wilmington Borough to Route 18 completed last year, said Nicole Henry, community relations coordinator with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
This year’s project is anticipated to be finished by mid-November, Henry added.
“We anticipate paving to be completed by September and then the remaining work will be minor in nature and includes driveway tie-ins, shoulder and some drainage work,” she said.
Shields Paving is the contractor.
Lawrence County commissioners in September agreed to write PennDOT about the construction delay of the Route 208 portion between New Wilmington and Pulaski. Scheduled to be done last June, it was later delayed to mid-August. They planned to have the letter signed by Wilmington and Pulaski township and New Wilmington officials.
Wilmington Township Supervisor Chairman Dan Kennedy at the time said he believed the delay was out of spite because he and other officials had complained about PennDOT short-changing Lawrence County with that and other road projects.
Lynn Miller, owner of Cedar Farm Inn event center and overnight accommodations, is just pleased to see the work underway.
“They’re finally fixing 208,” Miller said. “I’ve seen people hydroplane (on the wet roads). The ponding is really bad and the shoulders are deteriorated.”
