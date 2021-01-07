For high school history students, Wednesday was an opportunity to learn more about the gritty details of the United States’ transition of power.
The lesson, in most cases a formality but not with a drawn-out presidential election and two Georgia senatorial run-off races that shift the balance of power for President-elect Joe Biden, quickly transformed as a violent mob breached security at the Capitol building — all of it playing out in real time in front of a shocked nation watching live on television.
Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats and a New Castle High School history teacher, said he started watching cable news after finishing up teaching virtually from home on Wednesday afternoon. Then the images started flowing in of mobs of President Donald Trump supporters inside the Capitol Building looking for members of Congress in an attempt to overturn November’s election results.
“I was truly saddened. I was angry, but I was sad,” Stefano said. “Our Capitol hasn’t been breached since 1814 when the British were able to during the War of 1812. We went through a Civil War. We’ve done 230 years of peaceful transfers of power. Seeing that, it angered and saddened me.”
Paula Prentice of Mahoning Township, a member of the Republican Party, traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in what was billed on the county Republicans’ Facebook page as “the largest peaceful protest in the history of the world to show our support for the president who supports American patriots.”
Prentice said she saw patriots from all over the country “patriots from all over the country peacefully assemble to join almost 200 lawmakers in rightfully objecting to counterfeit ballots illegally harvested through governmental officials” — although no evidence of widespread voter fraud has been revealed through multiple investigations and high court cases.
“Trump Patriots are about law and order, not violence and chaos,” Prentice said. “The only violence and chaos I experienced came directly from (Black Lives Matter) activists getting in my face and blowing horns in my ear because I wanted to peacefully pray and place a rose in front of the White House. Trump Patriots are decent, courteous, and non-violent.”
Reaction to Wednesday’s events also swiftly came in from leaders around the state with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. calling for President Donald Trump’s removal, joining with other top Democrat leaders.
“President Trump is a threat to our domestic and national security,” Casey said on Thursday. “It is self-evident that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. I call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing the powers of the presidency from Donald Trump. This is the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security.”
Trump, after Facebook and Instagram blocked him from their platforms until after the Jan. 20 transition, returned to Twitter on Thursday after his account was locked by posting a video message denouncing the protestors who “defiled the seat of American democracy.” He also said his focus is now on a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.” Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president at noon on Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.