Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
The New Castle News, along with other CNHI newspapers, are gauging reaction from community members on their thoughts from the three guilty verdicts.
•Apostle David Young, Prevailing Word World Outreach Center:
“I’m extremely relieved, only because I just couldn’t see how justice wouldn’t prevail in this case by observing what everybody observed,” Young said. “I felt like, if in fact justice didn’t prevail, I thought it was going to be so problematic for America.
“I was really nervous, because I know what happened to Rodney King. I’m thinking ‘I saw that video, and they just beat this man to death, and they got off. How in the world did that happen when everybody saw it?' That’s what really concerned me here.”
Young said he derives neither joy nor peace from the verdict, noting that all of America — not just police — must get better.
“As the church of Jesus Christ, we have to be able to stand up for justice, regardless of color, gender or anything like that,” he said. “I’m going to just say it, the white church has disappointed me many times in the past because they have kept quiet. And you can’t keep quiet in the face of injustice.
“In times like these, the one ministry that we need is the ministry of reconciliation. We need to draw men and women to Christ. The only way we can do that is that we have to love each other, we have to treat each other with honor, dignity and respect. If we’re not willing to do that then there’s a problem, because Christ loves everyone.”
Nonetheless, he feels the guilty verdict sends an important message.
“If this verdict did not come out with him guilty,” Young said, “I told my wife, I would really be in fear of my life, and my son’s life, because I felt like it would embolden the police — ‘Hey, I can do whatever I want, nothing’s going to happen to me.’ All these incidents have only happened because there’s cameras. How many hundreds of thousands of times were there when there was no camera, and they took the word of the police or the D.A. or the medical examiner because, hey, they’re in charge.
“What if that was out in the corn somewhere? You think if they didn’t have a video of Derek Chauvin that he would have been found guilty? No. I was nervous for America. We have to get this right because I felt that my life doesn’t matter, my son’s life doesn’t matter, our lives don’t matter. I was almost in tears before the verdict because I’m thinking, ‘Lord, this has to turn out right.’ If not, it’s going to be devastating for everybody.
“When it came out that he was guilty, I wasn’t jumping up and down. It was ‘Thank God, let’s move on and let’s try to do the right thing next time and let’s all of us try to work together.’
•Angela Valvano, Lawrence County Democrats and political activist
ANGELA VALVANO
COMMUNITY AND POLITICAL ORGANIZER
Angela Valvano, a community and political organizer, said she was relieved to hear the verdict.
"It was very reasonable to be incredibly skeptical," she said. "You can kind of stack that with the knee-jerk reaction and extraordinary pushback of policing reforms when you discuss ending qualified immunity. If you murder someone, you should be held accountable. I was very skeptical and I'm very surprised."
She said this is justice for George Floyd's family and an "incredibly important moment for the country."
"The issues at play are much larger than the trial. We'll be in this situation again and again and again until we work through policy to basically dismantle white supremacy and reform some of these policing policies.
"Being anti-white supremacy and anti-police brutality is not being anti-police or anti-policing. That should be extraordinarily apparent."
•David B. Rishel, former police chief, senior district judge:
A former police officer, Rishel lived by one mantra when taking a suspect into custody: “You use justifiable force, not extreme force,” he said. “When you put your knee down on a man for nine minutes, to me that’s extreme force.”
Whether the verdict will spawn widespread police reform, Rishel couldn’t say. But he believes the expanded use of body cams by police officers, as well as the proliferation of bystanders with cell phone cams, already is changing the landscape.
“No matter what you do, or where you go, the first thing people do is start taking pictures with their cell phones,” he said. “The officers I’ve talked with, everybody now is much more aware of the situation than prior to this. It’s definitely going to have an impact on the way that police officers enforce the law now.”
That, though, can be a double-edged sword, he added.
“Some of the guys are afraid to go out and do their job,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to make a split-second decision. I’ve been in situations where a guy’s trying to kill me. You’ve got a split-second to decide whether to shoot or not to shoot. Then attorneys literally have months to tear your decision apart.”
Still, Rishel noted that George Floyd presented no such threat.
“Nine minutes is not a split second,” he said. “When you have nine minutes, and the guy’s literally begging for his life — it’s not like his (Derek Chauvin’s) life was in peril. It’s not like (Chauvin) was fighting for his life. To me, that’s the difference.”
•Bobby Salem, New Castle police chief:
"I think he was held accountable for what he did. I think most police officers in the country could agree that his actions weren't reasonable or justified. He was found guilty as he should be. It's not a blanket statement. Each case should be judged separately in law enforcement."
•Robert Lyles, New Castle Area School Board:
"Justice was served. I think that it was fair and in line with his actions, and the verdict was warranted."
•Bishop David A. Zubik, Diocese of Pittsburgh:
"Every human life is precious to God. The verdict in the George Floyd case is a declaration that we must all be committed to the protection of everyone in the community and that our communities are committed to justice. It is my prayer that this verdict is not an end, but an important step on the road to uprooting the sin of racism from our hearts and from our communities."
