A Lawrence County native who went on to become a top executive with United Parcel Service plans to seek the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania State House in the New Castle area and surrounding municipalities (previously District 9).
The seat is currently held by Democrat state Rep. Chris Sainato.
Marla Gallo Brown, who lives in New Castle but grew up in Edinburg, said she is running to rescue the district from what she termed "longstanding neglect in Harrisburg." She also thinks it’s time for positive change in the area.
“This region is my home. It is the place that shaped me and formed my values,” Brown said. “The people here are honest, hard-working and they deserve a representative who respects those values and delivers for them.”
Brown had a successful career with UPS, rising to the position of director of sales and marketing for the UK and Ireland. She’s also owned her own small business and held the CEO position for a nonprofit organization. She said that she understands different perspectives and ideas and that she has a track record of working aggressively to accomplish common goals.
“My career taught me that there is no room for anything but excellence when it comes to leadership. That’s the standard I will bring to the post of state representative,” Brown said.
Brown has committed to not accept the no-receipt “per-diem” expense account and other expenses. She also pledges to not become a career politician, saying “the emergence of a permanent political class has become one of the major obstacles to economic growth and social order.”
She describes herself as a pro-life conservative who supports the Second Amendment, opposes government interference in the lives of families, and is strongly pro-free market.
Brown and her husband, Greg, are active members of Holy Spirit Parish. She is active in the pro-life movement and volunteers with the sick and homeless in the community.
