Local water treatment plant honored for excellence

The professional staff at Pennsylvania American Water's New Castle Water Treatment Plant, which serves approximately 18,000 customers in northern Lawrence County, received a Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water for 20 consecutive years of water quality excellence.
The national award, which honors efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, was recently announced by the American Water Works Association. The New Castle Water Treatment Plant, which is in the City of New Castle, has received the award for 20 consecutive years.
“Safe, clean, and reliable tap water is so important to our customers and our community, which is why Pennsylvania American Water holds ourselves to high standards and is a proud and longstanding member of the Partnership for Safe Water,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “We’re proud of our incredible team of expert scientists, treatment plant operators and engineers that support our New Castle water system. This impressive award demonstrates their dedication and commitment to protecting the health and safety of our customers over the past 20 years and beyond.”
As a member of the Partnership for Safe Water, Pennsylvania American Water demonstrates its commitment to improve the quality of drinking water delivered to customers by optimizing its system operations and regularly achieving water quality that meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards.
This year, 19 Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants from around the Commonwealth — including Pennsylvania American's Ellwood City water treatment plant — received recognition for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years. Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water Program, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.
“We remind our customers," Doran said, "that the next time they turn on their tap, to please remember there’s a team in your community dedicated to delivering tap water that is safe, clean, reliable, and of higher quality than state and federal drinking water standards require.”
