With confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising globally everyday, local veterinarians are educating pet owners how their health may affect their pets.
"It's ever-changing and we're getting new information every day," said Amanda McGrath, assistant manager of North Memorial Animal Hospital in New Wilmington.
"As of now, there is no evidence from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) that it can be transmitted between pets and people, but, again, they're asking anybody that is positive to distance themselves from their pets just like they would people in the chance it could be spread between pets and people."
Since February, two dogs and a cat from Hong Kong, a cat from Belgium and more recently a tiger from a zoo in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the CDC's website, although those cases have been reported after the animals had close contact with a human who tested positive, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to people.
"(Pet abandonment is) something that's always a high priority for us," McGrath said. "We want to keep everybody together with their pets. We would hope that none of this causes panic."
McGrath asked any pet owners thinking of abandoning their pet due to COVID-19 to call their veterinarian first.
"I think it's so few and far between any of these cases that really people should not even have the thought to abandon their pet," she continued.
The fear in some pet owners, though, may go beyond the virus itself.
According to Dr. Cynthia Maro, a veterinarian at the Ellwood Animal Hospital in Ellwood City, the "financial backlash" of layoffs may be a bigger fear for pet owners to abandon or give pets away.
"In our profession, the concerns would be, what will the fallout be from this time period with a change in economic status of our clientele?" Maro said.
According to the CDC, out of caution, it's recommended that those who have tested positive COVID-19 limit contact with their pets until more information about the transmission between species become known.
Petting, breathing, hugging, coughing and sneezing on pets can potentially spread the virus to others.
The virus can live on surfaces for a few hours, according to Maro, so if a person who is unaware that he or she has the virus and lets a stranger touch their pet, that person may come in contact with the virus via the animal's skin or fur.
Maro recommends treating petting animals as touching any other object in public, which should be followed by not touching the face and hand washing.
Both McGrath and Maro's offices have taken steps to limit human contact while both of their practices continue to remain operational for sick pets and emergencies.
"We're not letting anybody besides staff in the building," McGrath said.
Pet owners who must take their pet to the vet are asked to call into the office when they arrive to have an employee, who wears a mask, take the pet inside for the appointment.
"Everybody seems to be taking it very seriously and everything's going well," she continued.
McGrath added other services they offer such as routine vaccines, routine nail trims and grooming were forced to cease after Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate to shut down non-essential businesses. Vaccines for newly born animals have been deemed essential due to the necessity of building the animal's immunity.
Although Maro prefers telemedicine, where animals can be evaluated via online video chatting, her office is still seeing animals in person.
Some of the precautions Maro instituted in the beginning of March include employees changing into work clothes once inside the building, sanitizing foot baths for shoes and decreasing the use of paper products by emailing receipts.
"We're really trying to cut down on everything that's being handled that can touch multiple hands," she added.
