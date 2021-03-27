From the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
It is a generally accepted estimate that approximately 80 percent of the population will experience at least one episode of back pain in their lives.
It is also estimated that 50 percent of the population will experience at least one episode of neck pain.
Further complicating matters, a large majority of these individuals will experience additional episodes that can have a negative impact on their function and quality of life.
Often, there are a wide variety of symptom presentation, symptom severity and resultant limitations. There is also great variability in management of spinal pain.
UPMC Centers for Rehab Services is proud to announce two of its physical therapists, Mike Garrastazu (Westgate) and Tom Masters (Hermitage) have successfully completed the Primary Spine Practitioner Certification Program offered at the University of Pittsburgh.
In addition, Dan Clites (Greenville) will be completing the program this spring.
The PSP program is a nine-month post-graduate certification program for healthcare professionals (physical therapists, chiropractors and physicians) intended to improve their overall knowledge of spinal conditions, identify more effective evidence based and specific treatment interventions — including examination techniques and identification of factors responsible for persistent pain, functional deficits and recurrence of spine pain.
The PSP curriculum consists of in-person and remote learning.
Participants are regularly engaged in research/literature review and then regularly tested using both written and practical formats as well as hands-on patient scenarios to assess the provider’s understanding of spinal related disorders and their ability to select and apply the most appropriate intervention.
Improved recognition of spinal related disorder characteristics promotes efficient and improved collaboration with the patient’s primary care physician and other health care providers.
More accurate classification and intervention produces an optimal opportunity for improvement in function and quality of life.
For questions, please visit www.UPMC.com/4CRS or contact one of the certified primary spine practitioners: Mike Garrastazu (724) 698-1692 or Tom Masters (724) 347-6660.
To schedule an appointment, please call 1-888-723-4CRS.
