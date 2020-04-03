Since schools closed more than two weeks ago, Lawrence County school districts have been gearing up to roll out virtual learning.
The district superintendents have been meeting collectively through weekly webinars to discuss plans and strategies.
"This is the most collaboration we've ever done," New Castle Area Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said.
Some districts are providing packets for students, some are going totally virtual and some, like New Castle, are using Google Classroom, "but we're all delivering instruction," she said.
For the past two weeks, New Castle district teachershave been training on Google Classroom and contacting parents to tell them that they're starting instruction on Monday. Teachers are posting assignments, doing videos of instruction, and Tracy Yeropoli, technology instructional teacher, has been holding at least four webinars a week to set up Google classrooms and other apps for teachers, DeBlasio said, adding that personal care assistants will be helping the teachers in the virtual classrooms.
On Thursday morning, New Castle administrators wearing masks and gloves delivered 1,200 Chromebooks to students in their cars at curbside, and their parents were required to sign off on them, agreeing to return them in good condition.
"The school district is doing all it can to fill needs and voids," said high school math teacher Frank Mantinaos. a district teacher for 30 years.
The teachers are creating lessons online, doing test runs and having students join Google Classroom, he said. "On Monday, we'll hit the ground running with new material."
Mantinaos said he is using a variety of online sources.
"It seems like everyone's out there trying to help students learn online," he said of the different programs, many of which are being offered free during the coronavirus crisis. From Google Classroom, teachers can insert a variety of tools from the internet, and he can insert himself teaching lessons after videotaping it and using a Smartboard and posting it.
"We can use all the Google tools, and we can draw from anywhere on the internet," Mantinaos said.
He pointed out that the New Castle district has many teachers who are Google certified for all the Google apps.
"Tracy Yeropoli is one of them," he said. "She's been resourcing us for years. and she has developed places we can go in one locale to learn about online tools that we need. She's always quick to respond to questions, and now her role has been magnified."
Mantinaos instructs 120 students and has five classrooms. He teaches Honors Algebra II, Honors Pre-calculus and Advanced Placement Calculus. When he starts teaching Monday, he will be able to see who has logged on to his class, and he's created a program through Khan Academy (a free online review website) that teaches various lessons in math and science, he said. He also has a lot of video lectures and pre-made quizzes on it that can be graded.
"It's a free and open source that works on donations as a nonprofit, and it's in the forefront now for people across the country who need to teach remotely," he said. "I can go in and see who has and hasn't logged on, how much time they've spent on there, and I can call students if they have trouble, and talk to parents to reassure them about what we're doing."
"We're doing that districtwide, and it's being led by the administration," he said. Some students have unique scenarios where students don't have anything but a cell phone, so the district has a cell phone app that connects to Google Classroom and Khan Academy.
For students who have no internet, Comcast is offering it free for a while, he pointed out. "It seems like everyone is pulling together so education can continue."
"It's a different dynamic," Mantinaos said. "The ethos of New Castle is really family and all of the aspects. Being able to be with the students in person is our preference, but we're trying to do the best we can in a scenario that is nobody's fault, and we're going to make the best of it.
"I hope the public can value the services we provide as a district, now that their students will be learning at home."
UNION
"I couldn't be happier with how it's going," said Cynthia Eckert, a STEAM and library teacher for grades pre-kindergarten to fifth. "It hasn't been smooth sailing, but it has been a lot better than I think anyone could have hoped for."
Union students have Chromebooks to work on schoolwork remotely. They also utilize programs such as Google Classroom.
Eckert, who called the move to online "beyond scary," said one of the challenges she has encountered is the amount of time it takes to put lessons together. Catering to every type of learner — be they hands-on or visual— as well as making the lesson completely online, Eckert said, takes more time than it would if she were in the physical classroom.
"You think it's a lot easier than it is," said Eckert. "You get on there you think, 'All I have to do is upload this.'"
Since her students had been exposed to technology before the switch, Eckert felt they would catch on.
"The communication through Google Classroom is completely there," Eckert said. "Anytime a kid has a question, they can ask their teacher. They can ask me, so it's been a lot of back and forth between the Google Classroom. Everyone's just been over the top with being awesome about it."
Pre-kindergarten teacher Theo Papazekos speeds his classes having students participate in activities such as drawing pictures to put in their window for people walking by, helping out with tasks around their house and even drawing and writing thank you cards for doctors and nurses.
"Just things to keep them active," Papazekos said.
"I am beyond impressed and proud of the team of teachers I work with at Union," said Papazekos. "They have all stepped up even more than they already do to make sure their students and our community are getting the education they deserve."
Diana Borowski, who teaches ninth- and 10th-grade United States history as well as reading for eighth grade, said teaching online has been "so far, so good."
"After the live stream with my sophomores today (Tuesday)," Borowski said, "I had one of the mothers reach out and said, 'Thank you,' because she said this is the first time she heard her daughter laugh in several days because she was finally able to meet up with some of her classmates."
SHENANGO
"I had an amazing first week," said Meredith Allen, a ninth-grade English teacher. "My prime goal during Shenango's pilot week was to make the kids feel connected, to create an online atmosphere where even though we aren't together face-to-face, we can still interact, learn together and laugh together."
The night before class, Allen said, she records a video of instruction that she then posts on Google Classroom the next morning with different assignments. She conducts check-ins with students to access students' understanding of the topic and possible readdress in another video.
"I cannot stress enough how amazing the students have been," Allen said. "By and large, they have embraced a change that is extremely daunting and overwhelming. They have shown up, actively participated, asked questions, and collaborated with each other, and they have done this while coping with a new normal that suddenly doesn't include their lunch table, their spring sport, their favorite activity and their messy locker."
Although there are challenges, Allen said, students, parents and teachers face them together.
"My biggest challenge is facing the loss of personal connection and seeking new ways to engage online," said Allen.
"I don't think that there's one person I work with that isn't putting a lot of effort into what they're doing," said Suzanne Montgomery, a kindergarten teacher.
Montgomery said she's trying to provide her students with as much instruction as she can so they can be successful as they continue into first grade, and that although she would "love to be in school with them," technology is "the next best thing."
Next week, Montgomery said, she will begin personalizing her lessons through video.
"The love and genuine compassion that they (teachers) have for our Shenango family, I mean I don't even know what to say. It's amazing," said Montgomery.
Although the circumstances are tough, Montgomery finds comfort with her colleagues.
"If I have to navigate that situation, I would want to do it with the people who I working with now," Montgomery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.