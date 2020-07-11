Traditionally, July is a time of festivals, fireworks and blockbuster movies.
All have fallen victim, though, to COVID-19 precautions.
Still, the month has resurrected a prior pandemic casualty, although it’s likely not the summer fun for which many are longing.
It’s tax time.
As spring lockdowns, school closures and shuttered business created climate of disruption and uncertainty, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move gave taxpayers who may have seen lost or diminished income three extra months to file their income taxes.
Now, though, time is up and the new deadline arrives Wednesday. Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by the new deadline or face a penalty.
The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count, it had received almost 139 million.
For at least couple of local tax preparers, a string of 90-plus degree days can’t mask a familiar feel of mid-April as last-minute filers seek their services.
“Yes, absolutely,” said Frank Fraschetti of Frank Fraschetti Tax Services. “I’m working just as I would if it was the April 15 deadline. Procrastinators are going to be procrastinators.
“There’s a percentage of people that did need the extra time to pay their bill, which helped them a lot. And there’s some people who just always wait until the last minute, it’s just their normal pattern.”
Fraschetti said that he is book through Wednesday, and that although his service has been seeing clients in person since Lawrence County entered the green phase of pandemic recovery, some still prefer distance interaction.
Joyce Gardner of Gardner Tax Service has seen much of the same trend.
“They sure did,” she said when asked if, despite an extra three months to file, people still tended to wait until just days before the deadline to do so. “Not everyone. With three extra months, some spread it out. But the ones who always waited until April 15 are coming in next week.”
For most, she said, the wait doesn’t seem to have been spawned by an inability to pay.
“My clients personally didn’t mention having trouble with money,” she said. “It was more just the fear of going out.”
Gardner said that as an extra precaution, the service waited a couple of addition weeks after the county went green before opening its doors. And while the last-minute rush has yet to equal April levels, she knows there are still four days to come.
“I am anxious to see what next week’s going to bring,” she said. “There are people are waiting to come pick up, who need to get here and get everything mailed in.”
For those who are among the cache of 11th-hour filers, there are some things to remember.
DO I HAVE TO?
Yes. In most cases, you must file and pay your taxes by July 15.
Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website. That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. However, an extension to file does not mean added time to pay. So those planning on filing later should estimate what they owe and make that payment by July 15.
I CAN’T PAY NOW,WHAT DO I DO?
Go ahead and file your taxes even if you cannot pay.
The IRS is willing to set up payment plans or make other arrangements with taxpayers who cannot pay in full. Many of those can be set up online. And the penalty for failure to file will be much more expensive than the failure to pay, says Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer at H&R Block.
WHAT ABOUT REFUNDS?
The IRS is still processing and issuing refunds, most within 21 days.
Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15, if they file on time. The interest rate was 5 percent per year through June 30. Starting July 1, it dropped to 3 percent per year. The interest is compounded daily for refunds. Any refund issued after July 1 will get a blended rate.
I DON’T WANT TO GOTO ANYWHERE. CAN IDO THIS ONLINE?
Yes, you can file or pay your taxes online. The IRS urges taxpayers to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of returns, refunds or payments. The agency is still working its way through a backlog of mail that built up during its closure in response to the pandemic.
Accountants and tax preparation services say they have a variety of means to help people prepare their taxes without meeting face to face.
WHAT ABOUTESTIMATED TAXES?
Taxpayers who make estimated quarterly tax payments have until July 15 to make the payments for the first and second quarter. Those were originally due on April 15 and June 15 respectively.
WHAT ELSE?
There are a host of other tax deadlines linked to July 15. Check out the IRS website or reach out to a tax professional for answers to your specific question.
One worth noting is that July 15 is also the deadline to claim a refund for 2016 tax returns. An estimated $1.5 billion refunds for 2016 are sitting unclaimed because people failed to file tax returns. The law provides a three-year window of opportunity to claim a refund. But if taxpayers do not file a return within that time, the money becomes property of the Treasury. There is no penalty to file a later return if a refund is due.
It’s also a good time to check in with a tax professional if you have had a major shift in income, employment or other tax situations in 2020. With all the changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be need for added help when it comes to taxes.
“Reach out to (your tax professional) about what 2020 is going to look like,” says Michael Eisenberg, a CPA and attorney at Squar Milner in Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.