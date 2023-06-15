With last-minute tickets to Friday and Saturday’s Taylor Swift concerts in Pittsburgh reportedly selling for up to $20,000, Erika Hink feels tremendously blessed.
A Union Township resident, Hink scored two free tickets to see the Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter at Acrisure Stadium for her Eras Tour. The on-air Pittsburgh radio personality, who goes by Erika Jay, will take her daughter, Skylar Vansovich.
It will be the sixth time the pair to see the global superstar. Vansovich was 4 the first time she went to a Taylor Swift concert. Now 18, Vansovich is studying to be a physician’s assistant at the University of Pittsburgh.
“We got into Tayler Swift when she was little,” said Hink, who has a 10-year career in radio, including with Q92.9 FM the last two years. “It’s really been something special. I love taking her. She’s my little concert buddy.”
A benefit of working in radio is complimentary concert tickets. Hink assumed she could get two, but only received one.
“No one anticipated the frenzy that would happen when tickets went on sale,” the 41-year-old said.
The Ticketmaster website crashed when tickets went on sale in November for the 52-date stadium tour because of the fan demand.
“I turned to the resale sites, checking prices,” Hink said. “I was trying to bid on tickets at charity auctions. It was weird being on the other side of radio.”
The cheapest ticket she found was $1,800.
“I really love my daughter, but I was only willing to spend $500 to $600,” Hink said.
When Corri Metz of Neshannock, a friend of Vansovich’s mother, won two tickets, Metz gave them to her daughter, Eliza Beal. Beal is taking Vansovich.
“She knew how badly my daughter wanted to go,” Hink said.
For Christmas, Neshannock sisters Jenny Bolinger and Samantha Bundo gave tickets to Blundo’s daughters Sophia, 10, and Maddie, 9. This will be the Blundo sisters’ first concert.
“I sat for hours in the queue with the whole Ticketmaster debacle,” Bolinger said.
They paid $150 for the Friday concert tickets.
“Our tickets are going for $3,000 (now),” the 45-year-old director of outreach for Converge Worldwide said. “Our husbands asked why we’re not selling them.”
“This is a core memory for us as sisters,” Bolinger explained. “There’s no money that can be put on memories.”
She said she is a bigger Swiftie than her sister.
“We’ve gone to her concerts before,” Bolinger said. “It has been our thing in the past.”
She had wanted to take her nieces to see Taylor Swift for their first concert.
“I feel like Taylor’s music reflects the seasons in life I’ve gone through,” Bolinger said. “Her words are real. You can really live through her music and what happens in life. ‘Shake It Off’ is my anthem.”
During the Eras Tour, Swifties have dressed in shimmering, sequined garments for her three-hour concerts, which celebrate all of the singer’s 10 albums.
Katie Walzer is sewing a big skirt to wear to Saturday’s concert.
“I’m trying to recreate the dress Taylor wore in the music video, ‘Me,’” Walzer said. “I really like the dress in the video.”
The 20-year-old from Neshannock, who is studying history and media production at Penn State University’s main campus, first saw Swift in concert at age 12. She went with her mother, Heather Walzer.
“It was amazing,” Katie Walzer said. “I had never been to a concert before that. The whole experience was breathtaking for a first concert.”
This time, she plans to go with high school friends.
Getting the $350 tickets had its challenges.
“I was in school that day and I had two classes,” Walzer said.
“I skipped the first class (while waiting online).
She couldn’t skip her second class because she had to make a presentation.
“I walked to class with my computer open, gave my presentation and then my screen crashed. I freaked out,” Walzer said.
She reloaded the computer to find 500 people ahead of her in line. After a total of six hours, she got the six maximum tickets allowed.
“The girls in class were cheering me on,” she said.
(0) comments
