“Norfolk Southern has got to begin to be held accountable for this.”
That was the message made by state Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence) in response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Mahoningtown.
Nine cars from a 216-car train derailed on Montgomery Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Brown, in speaking with officials from the New Castle Fire Department, said they told her there was no hazardous materials in the train cars, which were carrying materials such as barium sulfate powder, soybeans and paraffin wax, the material used to make candles.
She said while there was damage to the bridge, no materials went into the water.
Brown said going forward she will be meeting with local, county, state, federal and Norfolk Southern officials about this incident.
“You can be sure I’m going to continue to ask questions about this,” Brown said. “It is my goal to make sure you are safe.”
Added Brown: “This is ridiculous. Thank God no one was injured. Remember, this is the second train derailment in our community since February. This cannot continue to be the norm.”
New Castle Administrator Chris Frye said he has been in communication with the office of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who is going to offer support, while the city has been in communication with the office of Gov. Josh Shapiro who will be providing assistance as well.
Frye said the city will look to tap into a state fund designated for emergencies to reimburse the city for overtime pay and any emergency repairs.
“We’re in communication with the governor’s office to see what support we can get,” Frye said.
In a statement, Shapiro said his administration, led by the Department of Environmental Protection, is on-site assisting local first responders.
“Our rapid response team has been on the scene since 2 a.m. and has determined that no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment,” Shapiro said. “As we assist local first responders, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and protect the health and safety of Pennsylvanians and the environment.”
Frye said the New Castle police, fire and public works departments will work closely together to block off any dangerous areas near the accident scene and post any detours. He also said the city will be in communication with other state and federal officials as well.
He also noted the county's CodeRED emergency alert system notified nearby residents of the incident, stating the city’s CodeRED system was previously discontinued due to a lack of interest from residents.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) said he is monitoring the situation.
“My staff and I have been in touch with local authorities and we will continue to follow further updates," Kelly said.
State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) said her office is working with federal and state officials to address this matter, noting public safety and the safe transport of goods and materials are top priorities.
She also said this incident highlights why it is important to continue rail safety policy in both Washington D.C. and Harrisburg.
"As recently as Tuesday of this week, I emphasized the importance of rail safety and the potential impacts of derailments on our agricultural communities during the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on Secretary Russell Redding’s confirmation," Brooks said. "I will continue to work with my colleagues on improving safety and updating environmental protocols in response to these incidents. I would encourage anyone seeking the most recent updates from our responding agencies on site to contact my office for more information.”
The news of the Mahoningtown train derailment comes the same day Wednesday when a proposed federal Railway Safety Act of 2023 moved out of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and to the full U.S. Senate for consideration.
The bill was co-sponsored by five senators, including Pennsylvania Sens. Casey and John Fetterman, both Democrats.
“Pennsylvania families, businesses and first responders are still reeling from the disaster caused by Norfolk Southern’s trail derailment. No community in America should have to endure this ever again,” Casey said. “By passing this legislation out of committee, the Senate took a crucial step to protect people over profits, make freight rail safer, and hold rail companies accountable for putting communities and workers in harm’s way.”
The act would improve rail safety procedures and protocols and increase fines for any wrongdoing.
The act would also set aside funds for local emergency responders to account for overtime or costs for equipment to be paid by rail companies, as well as direct the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Safety Advisory Committee to assess potential regulations improving end-of-train and head-of-train device communications and brake signal testing.
“I’m proud that this vital bill to improve railway safety is making its way through the legislative process. Above all, we need to make sure a disaster like this never happens again,” Fetterman said. “That’s why I was proud to help lead on this bipartisan bill to strengthen rail safety regulations, which would make sure rail companies have the interests of workers and local residents in mind — not just their bottom lines. After this markup, it’s time to swiftly bring this bill to the floor and get it passed.”
