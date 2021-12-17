School districts nationwide were on high alert Friday in the wake of a TikTok post that warned of multiple school shootings on Dec. 17.
As of Friday night, no incidents had been reported locally. However, with the threat taking the form of a challenge, even for elementary schools, local districts did not take it lightly.
New Castle school Superintendent Debra DeBlasio issued a letter to families, staff and community members informing them that “there had been no threats against New Castle area schools, students, or staff members.”
“I have been in contact with the New Castle Police Department,” DeBlasio said, “and we are working cooperatively to keep our schools safe.”
Superintendent Len Rich of the Laurel School District had also issued a community letter notifying parents that his district was “aware of the troubling” national TikTok post.” He said that “while we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”
“Even if (shared posts) are not credible threats,” he went on, “they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, staff, and families.”
On Friday, there was increased police presence, and, as a result, “all was well”, as reported Friday night by Officer David Samsa of the Union Township Police Department. “We increased our patrols, especially at the morning drop-off times. We are glad to say that it was business, as usual.”
By the end of the day on Friday, Sgt, John Colella who was on duty at the New Castle Police Department said that “thankfully, there were no incidents in the city schools” either.
The Center for Safe Schools, a nonprofit in Camp Hill, Pa., earlier issued a statement agreeing that “each threat must be assessed thoroughly”, given the times in which we live, with school shootings being so prevalent.” It continued, “The response of each school will be unique to the circumstance and facts available…we must remain vigilant.”
The statement continued, “Parents are being asked to report any concerns immediately … in order to help ensure that authorities can investigate quickly.”
Parents are asked to monitor their children’s activities online, the center said, and they should have an open and frank discussion with their youth about these dangers in our society. If a threat is heard, it is better to expose it than to ignore it and regret it later.
The Center for Safe Schools sponsors a youth violence presentation program run by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office that “teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others. The public is urged to say “something” BEFORE it is too late!”
If you are a parent or community member, you can receive training and report any concerns by using http://www.safe2saypa.org/ or by calling 1-844-SAF2SAY (723-2729); or by contacting your local police department.
