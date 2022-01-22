More than $167,200 in state grant funding will boost safety at Lawrence County schools, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, said Friday.
The funding — which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education under the competitive 2021-22 Safe Schools Targeted Grants program — will pay for security equipment and personnel at schools in the New Castle, Mohawk, and Shenango area school districts and the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center.
“Our schools must be safe havens where students can feel confident to learn and thrive, free from worry or distraction, and staff can focus on teaching and supporting students,” Sainato said. “The grants awarded today will help our area schools maintain that kind of secure, productive environment.”
Sainato said the grants include the following:
•New Castle Area School District: $60,000 for a school resource officer and $23,824 for security equipment.
•Mohawk Area School District: $19,892 for security equipment.
•Shenango Area School District: $40,000 for a police officer.
•Lawrence County Career & Technical Center: $23,510 for security equipment.
The grants are part of a package of $8 million in competitive grants awarded statewide.
