Two Lawrence County school districts and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will be the recipients of competitive 2022-23 state school safety grants.
Gov. Josh Shapiro announced more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants have been awarded to 166 schools in Pennsylvania to improve school safety. Grants can be used to create safer school communities in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.
Those local schools receiving the school safety funds and their amounts are: New Castle Area School District, $45,420; Mohawk Area School District, $17,725 and the career and technical center, $49,791.
Additionally, two of those three schools also received grants for school resources. The New Castle district was awarded $75,000 and the career and technical center will receive $74,100.
Joe Ambrosini, New Castle Area School District business manager, said the district’s school safety grant will be used for installing additional or replacing eight interior and eight exterior security cameras, and to add 15 additional vaping halo sensors, which are sensors to detect when students are vaping in the restrooms and other areas.
The district’s school resource officer grant will be used to offset the cost of the district’s contracted service with the city of New Castle for police services, Ambrosini explained.
“We have two police officers from the city, and the money will be used to offset the current costs of their salary and benefits for 185 days, full-time.”
The grants are competitive and were not included as revenue in the budget that the school board adopted in June, he said. “This will be new money for the 2022-23 year.”
Dr. Lorree Houk, assistant to the superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District, said the district’s safe schools funding will be used to buy advanced security cameras and key fob card readers for the doors.
The career and technical center’s school safety funds will be used to replace some of the outside doors, replace the locks on all interior doors, install a security alarm system on all of the outside doors, install a key fob system and purchase additional surveillance cameras, center Director Leonard Rich said.
Rich said the school resource officer funding will be used to continue the school’s school resource officer program that is currently in place through the New Castle Police Department and New Castle Area School District.
“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” Shapiro said. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my Administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”
The list of all awardees can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office for Safe School website.
The purpose of the grants is to assist schools in reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promote an environment of greater productivity, safety and learning as well as to enhance anti-violence efforts between schools, parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations, the news release said.
