Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for all schools to remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year is prompting Lawrence County districts to become creative with classwork.
But this year’s seniors who were counting on a glorious graduation with pomp and circumstance will have to forgo that for the sake of public health.
The decision affects all public K-12 schools, cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers and intermediate units. All Department of Education early learning program classrooms, including those for Pre-K Counts, Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program and Preschool Early Intervention, also remain closed.
Closures though the end of the school year will be as defined by the local school calendars, under the governor’s directive.
Most districts already had begun their at-home virtual instruction of students. Now their teachers are faced with continuing online learning through early June when school ordinarily would have ended.
But one superintendent and executive director of the vocational technical school vocalized as being “gut-wrenching,” because the seniors everywhere are being robbed of the memorable end days of their 13 years of scholastics — no prom, no awards banquets, no baccalaureate, no commencement.
“An apex of all of their 13 years of work is not ending the way anyone planned,” said Laurel School District Superintendent Len Rich, who also is the executive director of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
At the career and technical center, the students will not get to take their NOCTI tests, a national industry-based credential and certification program related to the industry in which have studied and trained.
“That’s relatively important to their being hired,” Rich said. He said the school will offer them makeup opportunities post-graduation,” when we’re allowed to congregate.”
And while academically, instruction is being delivered through various programs outlined in the school’s continuity of education program, the vocational technical students are attending the career and tech center for hands-on experience, “and we’re not legally allowed to provide that right now,” Rich said.
It is his intent, at some point later in the summer, “if we’re allowed to congregate,” to have some type of alternative prom, baccalaureate, commencement and senior awards dinner, he said. “These end-of-year activities are very important and are lifelong memories.”
LAUREL
The Laurel School District is providing education and assignments online for students as young as kindergarten through grade 2.
“Part of the misnomer in this whole situation is that we have no idea who’s at home on a consistent basis to help these kids,” Rich pointed out. “We’re very fortunate to have the support in the communities. We are pushing out an online curriculum, and each teacher gives out daily assignments through online programs to provide direct instruction.
Each of Laurel’s buildings is doing a grade-level student award incentive for students that are making more of an effort.
“School is fun, yes it has a purpose, but these need to kids have a fun experience and we’re trying to incorporate that. Sixth grade, for example, has a Friday fun day with trivia. We want to still try to bring in some of that joy that they get in school.”
Another lost opportunity is the Advanced Placement exam. The students can’t take it with the shutdown in order to gain college credits.
“The analogy that I’ve been trying to use with the faculty is that we are boldly going where no public education system has gone before.”
NEW CASTLE
New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said that although she was expecting the news and the district is prepared, it’s distressing.
“It breaks my heart, but it’s the best thing for the students and their health,” she said.
The district had prepared a virtual school that was rolled out last week, and all of its 3,200 students are being educated. Teachers are online with them every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and that will continue until the last day of school on June 8, DeBlasio said.
“They need to continue their lessons, and we’re offering professional development and helping parents help their children with academics,” DeBlasio said.
The district last week handed out 1,200 Chromebooks to students, whose parents had to sign waivers to return them in good condition, and another distribution is planned for students whose parents called and said they need them.
It is yet uncertain about whether the state will allow districts to have summer school. If not, students in grades 9 through 12 who are at risk of failing their grades may participate in a virtual program called “Credit Recovery,” that the district already is using. They can continue the course, throughout the summer.
The program is monitored by district teachers and offered through its 21st Century grant for after-school and summer school. The monitoring makes sure the students are doing their work and completing their assignments.
The district’s tutors are co-teaching with the teachers who need help, and Brian Rice is working with all of the local agencies to make sure they’re available to children who are undergoing emotional distress or anxiety or who need social emotional learning.
“We’re doing everything possible outside of being inside the bricks and mortars of the schools,” DeBlasio said.
MOHAWK
Thursday’s news didn’t come as a total surprise to Mohawk Area School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Leitera.
“I think most people probably expected this to occur and we’ve been preparing our education delivery for both eventualities,” Leitera said.
Students at Mohawk from third grade up through the seniors have school-issued devices to continue their schoolwork, so those students haven’t missed a beat. The district is working on writing grants to get devices to the remaining younger elementary students in the next two or three weeks.
“We’re working hard to make the process better,” Leitera said. “While we think it’s good, we certainly have room to grow and are working hard to get better.”
As for graduation, the June ceremony hasn’t been canceled yet. That decision, however, will be decided based on if there are still social distancing and crowd-size guidelines in place. The current stay-at-home order must also be lifted. Either way, the graduation ceremony will go in-person or virtually.
“At least be able to virtually gather and to also honor their achievements because it’s an important event in their lives,” Leitera said. “We could potentially have a virtual one and then have one in-person at a later date. We want to make sure no one is missed in that process.”
NESHANNOCK
In the Neshannock Area School District, the learning is still moving forward even while students are sitting in their traditional desks.
“I’m not terribly surprised by it,” district Superintendent Terry Meehan said. “I think we all anticipated this was on the horizon. We really want to emphasize the buildings are closed, but the school really isn’t as we continue our virtual program from K through 12 and will continue that through our last day of school on June 4.”
Neshannock already had a system of online learning in place for students from seventh grade and up. The last two weeks have been about getting teachers and students ready in kindergarten up to sixth grade.
“Our teachers really worked really hard through those initial two weeks,” Meehan said. “We continue to develop it as we go.”
Meehan said the district has had high attendance for online lessons and teachers and parents have been patient during this time.
“It’s been monumental more so than seemless,” Meehan said.
As for graduation plans, it’s a work in progress, Meehan said.
“That is very big focus right now,” Meehan said. “We are certainly keeping every option open and hope to be able to do something, maybe not at the date we originally planned but at some point when there’s any lift of any gatherings or congregations that we would be able to do something at that point for our seniors.
“We want everyone to be safe but this is an important part of high school and life in general.”
SHENANGO
“It’s not totally unexpected,” said Shenango superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck.
When schools were mandated to close for two weeks in late March, Shenango rolled out a pilot program for virtual instruction with assignments that were not graded.
Students primarily utilize Google Classroom.
According to Schreck, the district has not yet decided how grading will go moving forward, whether it be pass or fail or letter grades.
The school board’s next meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. April 20. A link to the live video stream will be linked on the district’s website.
“We, as a district, believe we’ve prepared to continue to educate our kids through the remainder of the year and do it effectively,” he said.
UNION
“I think it’s the right call to make,” said Superintendent Michael Ross. “We have a responsibility as Pennsylvanians to keep each other safe and help flatten the curve.”
When the closure was first announced, district students had the option to complete voluntary enrichment activities online.
According to Ross, teachers were preparing lesson plans to teach virtually during that time if the governor’s school closure was extended.
Grading will remain the same, although Ross said expectations will be flexible at the beginning. Students will be expected to fully contribute to their education and teachers will grade assignments accordingly.
Students have Chromebooks at their disposal and use Google Classroom.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with our online instruction, but nothing can really recreate the magic that occurs in the classroom,” he said.
Ross also feels for those students who will miss educational milestones such as graduation as well as athletics and prom.
“Our goal is to make every attempt to have these events or versions of these events whenever permitted and possible,” he said.
