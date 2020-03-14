Here’s what local schools are saying about the governor’s mandate to close for two weeks. Each school referred parents to its website and social media pages for updates.
MOHAWK: Postponing all extracurricular activities, including the school musical, “Newsies.” All tickets will be honored when rescheduled.
UNION: The closure includes all extracurricular and athletic activities including practices and games. The district is applying for a program to serve grab and go breakfast and lunch during the closure for low-income families. More information regarding meals will be sent early next week.
NESHANNOCK: SAT testing that had been scheduled for Saturday is canceled.
WILMINGTON: All school functions and activities, both on and off campus, are canceled until further notice. This includes the spring musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” which was to have run through Sunday.
SHENANGO: The school musical, which opened Friday, will be staged for family only Saturday. Sunday’s scheduled performance is canceled.
LAUREL: The school musical, “Les Miserables,” will be presented Saturday as scheduled. Otherwise, the district’s facilities will not be open to any activity or event during this closure.
NEW CASTLE: SAT testing scheduled for Saturday will take place.
LCCTC: No students / teachers are to report to the Career and Technical Center during this time. Administration has sent an all-call regarding this information.
ST. VITUS: Like all other Catholic schools in the Pittsburgh Diocese, the school will close through March 30. Details regarding at-home learning will be sent to parents by the principal.
SPORTS: Local athletic directors talk about their teams’ suspended schedules.
