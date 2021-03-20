By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Many incumbents and several new candidates have filed nominating petitions to run in the local school board races in the May 18 primary election.
Here is a listing of all of the school board candidates for the county’s eight districts:
ELLWOOD CITY
The district has one, two-year seat and four, four-year seats open.
Candidates who cross-filed and are running for both/either are Norm Boots, Kathy McCommons Galbreath (incumbent), Renee Pitrelli (incumbent) and Barbara Wilson (incumbent).
Candidates who cross-filed for the four-year seats only are: Joellen Eichler, Claire Fauzey, Molly McCommons and Kathleen Pansera.
Kathy Tillia is running on the Republican ballot only for a 4-year seat.
LAUREL
Four seats are open for four-year terms, and all candidates cross-filed to run on both party ballots.
They are: Jeff Hammerschmidt (incumbent), Josh Johnson, David Kuth, Lance Nimmo (incumbent) and Timothy P. Redfoot.
MOHAWK
Four seats are open for four-year terms, and all candidates cross-filed to run on both ballots.
They are: James Capalbo (incumbent), Gary Kwolek (incumbent), Kirk Lape, Michael McBride, Rachel McGreal, Frank Monteleone (incumbent) and R. Todd Radzyminski.
NESHANNOCK
Four seats are open for four-year terms, and all of the candidates are cross-filed for both ballots.
They are: David Antuono (incumbent), P.J. Copple (incumbent), Karen Houk (incumbent) and Michael Kalpich (incumbent).
NEW CASTLE
Four seats are open for four-year terms and all candidates are cross-filed.
They are: Pasquale Amabile (incumbent), Shawn Anderson, Beth Barber, C. David Joseph, Robert Lyles (incumbent), Mark Panella (incumbent), Anthony Ross, Gary Schooley (incumbent) and Kimberly Wise.
SHENANGO
One seat is open for a two-year term and four seats are open for four-year terms.
The candidates all are cross-filed for both ballots.
Those seeking the two-year and/or the four-year seats are: Al Burick (incumbent), Michael Miloser (incumbent), Denise Palkovich (incumbent) and Mark Pezzuolo.
Andy Bruno is seeking only a four-year seat.
UNION
There are four, four-year seats open, and all of the candidates have cross-filed for both parties.
They are: Debra Allebach (incumbent); Arin Biondi (incumbent), Roxanne Exposito (incumbent) and Valerie Ann Pavelko.
WILMINGTON
There are four, four-year seats open and all candidates have cross-filed.
They are: Scott Brush, Diana Caiazza, Nicole Cox, David DeRosa, Lynn Foltz (incumbent), Broc Johnson, Joseph Lipo and Kirstan Tervo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.