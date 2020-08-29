Building on the successes of Donald Trump’s first term as president was the key message at this week’s Republican National Convention.
Trump, who officially accepted the Republican nomination for reelection Thursday, spoke for over an hour before a crowd of more than 1,500 packed into the White House’s South Lawn.
“In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity,” Trump said.
In Lawrence County, Republican leaders say they are ready to continue building on the last four years of legislation and progress to make sure Trump gets another four years in the White House.
“I thought it sent a message to all Americans that it’s a great country and we have great patriotism,” Gale Measel, chairman of the Lawrence County Republicans, said of the four-day-long convention. Measel said Trump’s Thursday night speech, though he was reading off a teleprompter, took a much different tone than the one used at rallies.
“He needed a platform to say who he was and what he was about,” Measel said. “I thought he did a very good analysis of things he did. He’s the president.”
Lance Nimmo, a former NFL player, Laurel school board member and math teacher in the Sharpsville Area School District, said the RNC showed the Republican party is not one of just old, white men. He said underrepresented populations in America have seen growth in the last four years.
“People got to see first-hand what you look like or what you believe in. In the last four years of Trump every segment has had success,” Nimmo said. “I think that’s huge.”
Nimmo, who runs Nimmo Farms in Slippery Rock Township, blamed China — not Trump — on issues with farming. That is the opposite of what Rick Telesz, a third-generation Volant farmer who voted for Trump in 2016 after voting for Barack Obama twice, said when he spoke at the first night of the Democratic National Convention Aug. 17.
Telesz blamed Trump, the trade war and a soybean tariff with China for decreased revenues.
“I think as a farmer, we have to have a little more perspective and not be so narrow-minded about what’s important,” Nimmo said. “At the end of the day, global supplies are high right now. It’s a global market. Right now, farmers are just raising too much food. I guess I’m part of the guilty party. The idea that Donald Trump is the only reason that soybean prices are low is a talking point and an uneducated talking point.”
A Franklin & Marshall poll of registered voters released Thursday showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by a seven-point margin, 49 percent to 42 percent. The new numbers showed Trump narrowing what was a nine-point deficit last month.
Both Measel and Nimmo — who also noted the lack of emphasis on supporting law enforcement at the DNC — are skeptical of the numbers after many of the same polls in 2016 showed Trump losing in several key states he eventually won.
“I don’t put a lot of merits in the polls,” Measel said. “I think that was proved in the last election.”
Nimmo said, “The one thing I believe about polls is they’re meant to do something,” adding he believes polls are meant to suppress voters.
Both men believed Pennsylvania will stay red in November — with both believing it should not be a close contest.
“I believe he’s probably going to win by a landslide and the reason is because he’s going to help the average working person more than he’s done and that’s a great promise,” Measel said.
For Nimmo, he believes Trump should win in a landslide and correlates Democrat efforts to expand mail-in ballot availability. Nimmo added he thinks Pennsylvanians will ultimately cast their ballots as a referendum of how they feel Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just think this is a real dangerous period in our life that I hope people can see through the BS and keep a guy in there who is looking to keep us safe,” Nimmo said.
For Measel, it’s more about the country and Constitution.
“I worry about my country,” Measel said. “I worry about the Constitution. I want a president who is going to protect the Constitution and my freedom and my rights so America stays as an influence on the world and one of the greatest countries on our planet.”
