It is unclear whether any Afghanistan refugees might be coming to Lawrence County.
The United Way of Lawrence County has played a key role in helping Puerto Rican families who were victims of Hurricane Maria in 2017 resettle in New Castle. However, director Gayle Young said Tuesday that she was not aware of any plans to bring Afghan refugees to the county.
She directed questions to the Pittsburgh-based Catholic Charities Refugee Service, which provides services relating to housing, employment, child care, respite care and adoption to families and individuals who have come to the U.S. as declared refugees. Lawrence is among the six southwest Pennsylvania counties in which the agency operates.
However, calls to the agency have not been returned.
