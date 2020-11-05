A Democratic poll watcher Tuesday wrongly stopped an armed and uniformed New Castle police officer from voting.
Lawrence County Elections Director Ed Allison identified the poll watcher as Louise Geer, a local attorney acting as a "voter protection representative" of the Democratic Party.
She was not a poll worker, he said; the police officer, J.J. Paglia of Neshannock Township, stopped to vote on his way to work. He did not violate any laws, Allison said.
"It was wrong of her to do that,” Allison said of the reported reproach.
Pennsylvania is an "open carry" state, he said, meaning that licensed gun owners may carry a sidearm or a weapon in plain view, except in hospitals, schools, or courthouses.
Police officers also are permitted to vote in uniform, Allison said, adding that Paglia returned to the polls later and voted without incident.
Paglia was standing in line to vote when the poll watcher informed him he was not allowed to wear his duty gun inside the polls.
In a Facebook post on his personal page, Paglia reported the incident occurred around 7 a.m. He left without voting and reported the incident to Allison. Paglia said the incident occurred outside the polling site at Hutchison
Center in Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. He said the poll watcher told him to lock away his gun.
Poll watchers represent a candidate, political party, or civic organization and are legally in polling places to observe the conduct of the election. They can review the voting sheets, but cannot interact with the election process or assist voters inside the voting buildings, Allison said.
Lawrence County Sheriff Perry Quahliero told the poll watcher that Paglia did not violate the law.
Paglia declined to comment Thursday. He said he complained to county officials and contacted the state Office of the Attorney General.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa declined to comment. Members of the county board of elections will publicly review Paglia’s complaint and decide whether to forward it to the district attorney.
Efforts Thursday to contact Geer were unsuccessful.
The county had 15 Democratic Party poll watchers, and about 10 Republican poll watchers registered for Tuesday's election; no other complaints or incidents were reported.
