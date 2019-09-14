Local officials educated students from around Lawrence and Mercer counties about their roles in government at a Youth Civic Engagement Symposium hosted at Westminster College on Friday.
“I hope that today you will enjoy many opportunities to learn and to be inspired by the leaders you will hear today,” Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said during her opening remarks.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office hosted the event, which attracted more than 180 students from multiple districts. The symposium, in celebration of Constitution Day, aimed to educate students about the different branches of the federal, state and local governments. Commentary from such figures as county commissioners, mayors and state representatives were just some of the speakers featured for students to learn about.
Each level of government had its own respective panel to answer questions and panelists spoke about responsibilities in the position they hold.
“We all have our respective responsibilities, but a lot of people get confused,” said Dan Vogler, a Lawrence County commissioner. “They think, well, you’re at the county level, you then have authority over, let’s say, the borough folks, and that’s not the case. They are independent and autonomous.”
The event’s opening keynote was presented by Dr. Angela Lahr, an associate professor of history, about the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
During the presentation, Lahr told stories about iconic women of the suffrage movement, such as Sojourner Truth and Ida B. Wells, and rang a small Liberty Bell to commemorate them.
Carmen Piccirillo, New Wilmington’s police chief, told a story about an elementary school student he saw stop while arriving to school late to say the Pledge of Allegiance when he heard it announced over the school’s loudspeaker from the street.
“I think this young man is a great example of what we do when no one’s looking. How do we act when no one’s looking? How do we exercise our responsibilities when no one’s looking?” Piccirillo said. “And to me, that young man was the perfect example of when no one was looking, he still pledged his allegiance. He still took that responsibility, and that’s what we all have to do.”
A total of 18 speakers participated in the event, including Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai, state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr. and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady.
“We’re (the Department of Justice) article two (executive branch). We do the cool stuff,” said Brady. “We have the tanks. We have aircraft carriers. We have submarines, but we also make sure the water is clean.”
Brady went on to say his goal is not to catch and punish low-level drug addicts like the public may think they do.
“What we want to do is we want to go after the cartels in Mexico that are importing meth that are destroying our communities,” he said. “We want to go after the Chinese fentanyl manufactures that are sending it through the mail to the United States and are destroying lives.”
Also in attendance were five of Pennsylvania’s 203 state representatives: Mark Longietti, Parke Wentling, Tedd Nesbit, Aaron Bernstine and Chris Sainato.
Toomey, who was absent from the event due to Congress’ August recess ending, supplied a video to be played for students in which he spoke about the importance of understanding how the government works.
Constitution Day, which falls on Sept. 17, commemorates the signing of the document and recognizies natural-born and naturalized as citizens of the United States.
Toomey’s office hosted the event in collaboration with the college as well as the Lawrence County and Shenango Valley Chambers of Commerce and the New Wilmington Rotary.
