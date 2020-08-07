Carol Castiel captured the voices of Lawrence County's political leaders, and the world heard.
The director of current affairs programming for Voice of America, an international multimedia broadcaster founded in 1942 with service in more than 40 languages, Castiel sought to "take the political temperature" of her hometown for her weekly "Press Conference USA" program.
Combining business with the pleasure of returning to visit Neshannock Township, the daughter of the late Sherman and Zena Samuels had a "bingo, there's a story!" moment when she heard about New Castle Mayor Chris Frye.
"Not only is he the first African-American mayor, he's also a Republican," Castiel explained. "Mayors have been in the spotlight as they try to manage the pandemic in their cities, so I framed him as a newsmaker, but I also wanted to talk to the Democrats to provide a nice balance."
The end result was two 30-minute audio talk shows, which Castiel was delighted to do in-person rather than from her Washington, D.C., home where she has been working during the pandemic, featuring interviews with Frye; Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats; attorney Dick Flannery, a Lawrence County Republicans committee member; and Bob Bullano, a former New Castle City Council member who switched from the Republican to Democratic party.
"Because I'm a broadcast journalist and this is an election year, it was natural for me to consider the political climate in Pennsylvania, which was a swing state in the last presidential election," Castiel said. "The polling is suggesting the state leaning Democratic, but you never know until you know."
Frye noted, "I welcomed the opportunities to share the vision of New Castle with former residents ... I am thankful that Carol shared her audience with me."
Stefano, agreed, adding, "It was interesting to know an international audience would be hearing this. I think Carol gave great insight into one pocket of the American electorate.
"Lawrence County provides a very interesting slice with the cities, New Castle and Ellwood City, being more Democratic and the rural areas leaning Republican," Stefano continued. "We are a diverse county with a very unique perspective."
Flannery, a former member of the Republican state committee and a former New Castle City Council member, added that the interviewer's familiarity with the county was a plus.
"I'm very impressed by what she does and her ability to find out what New Castle is all about heading into this election," he said, noting that many of his on-air comments were about mail-in balloting, which "I don't see as a problem. Our system is a good one in Pennsylvania."
For her part, Castiel said she "learned about the strength of the anti-abortion (pro-life) sentiment in the county and wariness about gun safety legislation.
"New Castle was a 'window' through which I wanted to illustrate the larger trends of similar small industrial Midwest towns, which lost jobs and population over the past 40 years as well as how they are adjusting economically (or not) and who they are voting for and why," she added.
"While it was interesting to me as a native, I was motivated to present a microcosm of a 'battleground state' to our international audience given the high stakes in the upcoming national election," Castiel continued, noting that VOA's largest audiences are in sub-Saharan Africa, Central, East and South Asia and pockets of the Middle East.
Castiel's programs initially aired last month, but are available to listeners worldwide on VOA's web site at www.voanews.com/press-conference-usa. Individual segments are listed on the right side of the page.
A 1976 Neshannock High School graduate, Castiel earned a master's degree in international affairs from the University of Pittsburgh and also studied in Paris.
Fluent in French, Spanish, and Portuguese, she formerly worked as consultant and freelance journalist and a contributing editor for West Africa Magazine, spent more than a decade managing scholarship programs for the Africa-America Institute and served as a political and media officer for the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Mozambique.
Her connection to VOA began at home with friend, journalist and local historian, the late Lynn Slovonsky, who introduced her to fellow Lawrence County native the late Philomena Jurey, a long-time VOA journalist.
"I've never forgotten my roots, and I've always been proud to be from Pennsylvania," she said. "I'm glad I was able to do the show. I've always had an affection for my hometown, even though it's taken a battering over the years."
