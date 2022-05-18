Every police officer feels the pain and loss of a family member when hearing of another officer's death in the line of duty.
Whether it be Buffalo, New York, Miami, Dallas, Texas or Los Angeles, "we mourn our brothers and sisters," retired New Castle officer and Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel told a crowd of police officers, military, local government leaders and other citizens on Tuesday.
She was the keynote speaker at the Lawrence County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in front of the New Castle police station.
"We are a nation of law enforcement officers who come together to support one another in any manner needed," she said.
"By having local memorial services as we are doing today, and by participating in other events that unite officers from all over the United States in solidarity, we remember those who have ended their watch."
The ceremony included the presenting of the colors by the New Castle Area Honor Guard and bagpiper Matt Venasco.
Evan Cotelesse, an 11th grader at New Castle High School, sang the national anthem. An invocation was offered by city police Chaplain Gary Crowe, and Scripture was read by police chaplain Matt Bupp.
City police chief Robert Salem gave a welcome, and Sgt. John R. O'Day Jr., station commander of the state police in New Castle, read the roll call of fallen officers who died in the line of duty.
A memorial wreath was ceremoniously placed in the flower bed of the station as Venasco played the bagpipes.
The Rev. Ron Eadge, city police chaplain, gave the benediction, and the honor guard played Taps.
The ceremony was in observance of National Police Week, traditionally marked in May in Washington D.C. The national Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum holds an annual candlelight vigil, honoring the fallen officers whose names have been added to the memorial in the city's Judiciary Square.
National Police Week, established by Congress and late President John F. Kennedy in 1962, National Police Week pays special homage to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Since the first recorded police death in 1786, more than 23,000 officers have been killed in the line of duty.
These Lawrence County officers were remembered Tuesday:
•Frank Skidmore, New Castle Police Department, end of watch Aug. 17, 1904
•Seely L. Houk, Pennsylvania Game Commission, end of watch March 2, 1906
•Thomas Thomas, New Castle Police Department, end of watch March 27, 1913
•James Cucia, New Castle Police Department, end of watch May 2, 1918
•John W. Edwards, New Castle Police Department, end of watch Dec. 1, 1919
•John Atkinson, New Castle Police Department, end of watch June 20, 1924
•Bernard McElroy, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Dec. 21, 1924
•Brady C. Paul, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Dec. 27, 1929
•Clarence Campbell, New Castle Police Department, end of watch May 23, 1932
•Albert J. Izzo, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch June 13, 1979
•Tod C. Kelly, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Nov. 2001, in Robinson Township
•K-9 Chico, New Castle Police Department, end of watch June 4, 2011
•William J. Jerry McCarthy IV, Shenango Township Police Department and Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective, end of watch, May 2, 2013
•Brian S. Cuscino, New Castle Police Department, April 19, 2018.
