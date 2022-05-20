New Castle police and supporters of the police department observed Memorial Day this year with a bike and motorcycle ride to pay homage to fallen officers.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, Cpl. Branddon Hallowich and patrolman Steve Brooks put the pedal to the metal when they rode their bicycles with several hundred other police officers 250 miles over three days from Reading to Washington, D.C. for National Police Memorial Week. They represented the New Castle police and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21 in their ride and at the ceremony.
Accompanying them were Cpl. Fred Buswell and patrolman Mark Lewis on their motorcycles and a support team which included Heather and Dustin Cuscino, widow and son of the late New Castle officer Brian Cuscino, and police chaplain Gary Crowe. Cuscino died of a heart attack in the line of duty on April 19, 2018. They placed a New Castle police uniform patch on the panel that bears Cuscino’s name on the National Law Enforcement Memorial monument.
They all wore shirts in remembrance of Cuscino during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall that concluded their trip.
This marked the third year that New Castle’s department participated in the ride with the F.O.P. lodge in the Pennsylvania Chapter of Law Enforcement’s United Road to Hope,” a fund-raising bicycle ride to honor the fallen officers and remember their survivors.
The route went to York, to Baltimore and to Washington where the riders met up with other chapter riders and rode the final lap together with a memorial tribute circling the Pentagon.
Each participant rode in memory of an officer elsewhere who died in the line of duty in 2021. All of the local riders and supports also rode in memory of Cuscino.
Salem rode in memory of Reserve Sgt. John Bullard Jr., of Independence, Missouri, who died Aug. 11.
Hallowich rode in memory of Wayne “Butch” Nowell Jr., of the police department in Meridian, Texas, who died Dec. 29; and also in memory Sgt. Jeffrey Turner, a police officer in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He died Dec. 27.
Brooks rode for two officers, Deputy Sheriff David Cook of Kent County, Michigan, who died July 28; and Deputy Sheriff Dustin Smith of Burt County, Nebraska.
Buswell rode for corrections officer John Michael Bowe of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, Missouri, whose end of watch was Jan. 27,2021.
Lewis rode in memory of Robert Lewis Welch III of the Women’s Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in Vandalia, Missouri, who died July 22.
Crowe’s trip was in memory of Sgt. Sonny Lee Orbin Sr., also of the Women’s Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in Vandalia, who died July 18.
Dustin Cuscino rode in memory of Blaize Alyxander Madrid-Evans of the police department of Independence, Missouri, who died Sept. 15.
Heather Cuscino rode in memory of Dennis Keith Bennet, a corrections officer of Licking, Missouri, who died Aug. 12.
“Our department started participating in this ride in 2019,” Salem said. “When COVID-19 hit, we did what we could to raise money that year.”
The tour stopped at every school along the way, and students stood outside holding signs of thanks and encouragement.
Proceeds raised by the riders in the tour go to benefit families and other causes of the Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
The New Castle group currently is selling raffle tickets for a $1,000 cash giveaway with proceeds to benefit the Road to Hope Bicycle Ride.
The donation is $10 per ticket, and the drawing will be June 3, based on Pennsylvania Lottery numbers. Anyone who wants to purchase a ticket may visit the F.O.P. Lodge 21 Facebook page or contact a New Castle police officer.
Other chapters of Law Enforcement’s United Road to Hope include Virginia, New Jersey and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.