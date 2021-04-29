Meals on Wheels clients can drink to World Water Day.
And they can do it with water provided to them by DS Smith of New Castle.
The company, a global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, paper products and recycling services with a plant in the Shenango Industrial Park, donated around 450 bottles of water to Lawrence County Meals on Wheels, which in turn is distributing them among its 75 clients over a three-week period.
The initiative is tied to World Water Day, an annual observance that celebrates and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. This year’s date was March 21.
On Wednesday, bottles were delivered to Jameson Place, where they were to be included with clients’ meals.
The Shenango Township plant's human resources officer Tracie Ballantine said in an email, “(we) decided to think locally and collected bottled water to donate to our area’s most vulnerable — our local seniors and shut-ins who receive services from Meals on Wheels from New Castle.”
But DS Smith also took an extra step to help Meals on Wheels volunteers, many of whom are older adults. While each Meals on Wheels client is to receive six bottles, the company repackaged the water in two-packs, making them easier to carry.
“They did that to help me out so we didn’t have six bottles of water going to a client at any one time,” said Ann Crowe, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels.
Glenn Reno, production scheduler at DS Smith’s New Castle plant, said the special packaging was just one way that his employer tries to go above and beyond in giving back to the community.
“It was something that we could add to it to help the process on the volunteer side of things — not just a donation, but to make it easier for the volunteers to deliver,” he said.
DS Smith, Reno said, offers a monthly community bulletin in which it lists various community program and awareness days.
“We can come together as a group and complete the task at the end of the month,” he said. “It enables us to be involved.
“We’re grateful that our employer gives back. We work for an employer who helps out our community. This was a big drive for us. The entire team was involved, from management down to the hourly employees.”
For Reno, the choice to help out Meals on Wheels was personally rewarding as well.
“I was affected because my grandmother needed the Meals on Wheels program,” he said, “so it impacted our family, what they do as a service. We are grateful to them and all of the volunteers.”
