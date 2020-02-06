From the economy to health care to war, local party leaders’ ideals differ when it comes to the words of President Donald J. Trump and Tuesday’s State of The Union address.
President Trump extolled his accomplishments during his first three years in office, claiming a bolstered economy, new trade deals, lower prescription drug costs and “ending America’s longest war” during the nearly two-hour speech from the nation’s Capitol amid the impeachment process. The Senate acquitted the president on two charges Wednesday afternoon.
The speech left Lawrence County Republican Committee Chairman Gale Measel feeling “really good.”
“I thought he took the high road,” Measel said. “His accomplishments are extremely significant. He is treading water right now and it seems like he is going upstream. There are not a lot of people in the system who want to see him have a positive impact.
“The system is broken and people are working for their party's gain and don’t want to see good for the American people.”
For Paul Stefano, chairman of Lawrence County Democrats, the event was exactly what he had expected.
“Well, it was less of a State of The Union than a campaign speech,” Stefano said. “That is what it was. It was a campaign speech and we’ve seen this before. It certainly wasn’t a true State of The Union message. I didn’t entirely expect one either. To be honest, I saw what I expected in a sense.”
“I wasn’t surprised at the entertainment aspect of the speech, or the entertainment-like quality of it.”
Stefano said he wasn’t surprised the president said the nation is no longer being used by other nations.
“That has always been his rhetoric,” Stefano said. “It hearkens back to 10 years ago when President Obama was accused of the worldwide apology tour. That tour never happened.
“We are the leading nation of the world and have been for some time. I believe our standing is falling because of now how we conduct ourselves. I look at that as the same rhetoric.”
Measel said the president was acknowledging the fact the county has progressed in its standing with energy independence and holding other countries accountable.
“I think over the years, regardless of whether we had a Republican or Democrat president, people felt the money we gave away to other countries and how they treated our military and a sense of them not joining with us on the issues,” Measel said. “You make an agreement to do something, and you pay your own share.
“I don’t think we are selling out to special interests. I saw that internally in our country, and externally everyone is dumbfounded about how President Obama could have put cash on a pallet and sent it out. Pay to play, call it what you want. The energy problem was being subservient to other countries. That is inexcusable and there was no reason for it.”
Measel did say he feels the nation, and the economy, are stronger than they were.
“I think based on the things you were hearing before, we are supposed to take care of our military, find all the glitches and holes and hidden deals and lack of transparency,” Measel said. “I think in some presidential regimes they bought off our friends. Then you have Benghazi. The things with Israel. The European region, I think, based off history, people are paying their fair share with NATO.”
Stefano doesn’t agree withe president’s assessment.
“No, I think if you are measuring the stock market economically it is wonderful, but most people aren’t living off the stock market,” he said. “We actually saw manufacturing jobs slow down recently. And, so, if you are a regular working person, these struggles are still in front of you.
“We have some health care issues that are not addressed even though he brought that up. Wages are stagnant. I don’t look at that as a pro-working family. He said last night he was calling for bipartisan legislation to lower drug costs. The Democrats have already done that and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell is holding that up and President Trump hasn’t done anything to move that along.”
Measel said he agreed with Trump’s assessment of ending war in the Middle East.
“It’s factual,” Measel said. “Obama accelerated the Afghan war. Everyone wanted him to get out of Iraq and he did, but the war has continued.
“As long as our young men are over there fighting and dying, that is war. I think the Trump administration and his military advisors finally got it right. We go to war, we fight to end it, to win, get the job done and move on. Let our military people go be with their families. I think that is what most Americans want to do – to be finished with war.”
Stefano said he felt Trump should be working to stabilize the region.
“Well, you know I understand the reference to Afghanistan and Iraq,” Stefano said. “It has been 17 years, 16 years, since we first started sending all those troops there and all those things.
“I guess where his leadership lacks and where I question him is we are attempting to deal with Iran in a way as to not destabilize the area more with the Iranian Nuclear Deal. We walked away from it. Is Iran going to pursue nuclear weaponization?
“I do question the 16, 17 years in one place. He is three years into his presidency and a lot of President Trump’s actions are the things he talks about.”
