A local farming organization and Lawrence County's public safety director said there is no apparent danger to local livestock from the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Chad Strobel, head of public safety for Lawrence County, reported to the county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday there have been no ill effects on farm animals in the county following the crash of cars that were reported to have been carrying toxic chemicals, and following the subsequent black plume burnoff of those materials.
Beaver-Lawrence Farm Bureau president Cliff Wallace, who also owns a local dairy farm, affirmed that information. He said he has been visiting local farmers since the accident and checking on their situations and the well being of their livestock in the Enon Valley, New Beaver Borough and Little Beaver Township areas.
There was a brief time (right after the derailment) when there was a reported decrease in appetite of the livestock, but it picked back up, Strobel said, and there have been no ill effects since.
Changes in the animals' appetites also can affected by temperature changes outdoors and it was near-zero weather at the time, Wallace pointed out.
Wallace's own farm is about six miles from the crash site, and his cattle are about nine miles away. He said he traveled to areas within 1 1/2 miles of the crash site, and he learned that one calf near it died of smoke inhalation, and a necropsy that was done showed that. That was near East Palestine and not in Lawrence County, he said.
He's been checking with the farmers who have dairy herds, and "milk production is fine," he said, adding that a milk inspector deemed the product as safe. "That's one of the things we want to hear," Wallace said.
As far as beef cattle go, "everybody's chewing their cud," Wallace said.
Poultry and horses would be most affected because of their different respiratory systems, but they are all doing fine. He noted that he saw a bald eagle in the area in recent days.
"Most of the farmers I talked to, I learned, were comfortable," Wallace said, adding that anyone who has a complaint or concern should contact Norfolk Southern.
Strobel said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been working closely with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and that Shapiro has been answering communities' requests for soil and water testing.
"So far there's nothing here as of right now for Lawrence County having (ill) effects. They still have roving monitors out and in-place monitors near the site there keeping track," he said, but two days ago, a business in East Palestine had its water tested "and it came back ok."
"The air and water safe in Lawrence County, according to information we're receiving," Strobel added.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd emphasized the state environmental bureaus for Ohio and Pennsylvania and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency all have indicated that the drinking water in Lawrence County and across the region is safe.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel pointed out Strobel has been taking the situation seriously, and has been following up on everything in the county or anything that is heard.
"You have devoted a lot of time and energy to monitoring this," Commissioner Dan Vogler told Strobel, "and (have been) reaching out to people at higher levels and kept in the loop, and you've taken your role very seriously, working at odd hours."
Strobel said that if a property owner or resident in Enon Valley or Little Beaver Township would like their water supply tested, they may contact the DEP's Southwest Region at (412) 442-4000.
He added that the companies testing the water are independent and not government agencies.
The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety's Facebook page provides access to a train derailment dashboard that provides pertinent information at PEMA.PA.gov, with access to resources regarding the incident and after-effects.
