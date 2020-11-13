At least three nursing homes in Lawrence County are struggling with spikes in cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff, according to figures the state Department of Health released Tuesday.
The Department of Health's COVID dashboard online shows a list of long-term care facilities and the cases, cumulatively, that the facilities statewide have reported, to date since March. The numbers on the list are updated weekly.
On Nov. 3, Edison Manor in New Castle reported zero cases among residents and staff and no deaths. The figures posted Nov. 10 by the Health Department now show the facility with 60 resident cases, 27 staff members who have tested positive and between one and four deaths with COVID-19. The facility reported its current census at 86.
Attempts to reach the nursing home administrator were unsuccessful on Thursday.
The Grove in New Wilmington on Nov. 3 showed a census of 56, with zero residents and staff ill from COVID-19. The Nov. 10 figures show the Grove had an 82 census, with 21 residents and 12 staff testing positive and reporting between one and four COVID-related deaths, according to state Health Department figures.
Attempts to reach the administrator or director of nursing at that facility were unsuccessful Thursday at that facility.
Jameson Care Center in Neshannock Township on Nov. 3 had reported 33 residents cases and 19 staff cases of COVID-19, and 8 COVID-related deaths to the Department of Health, with a total census of 51. The Nov. 10 tally for the home, according to the department's figures, was a census of 46, with 32 resident cases and 28 staff cases of COVID-19, and 10 deaths.
In comparison Ashley Trentrock, UPMC public relations manager in Pittsburgh, reported Wednesday that Jameson Care Center has had 11 COVID-related deaths so far, and currently there are 31 positive cases out of 45 residents. Currently, 18 staff members have tested positive, and 11 others have recovered from the virus and returned to work, she said.
"UPMC Senior Communities aims to maintain high staffing ratios to ensure that we can always meet our residents' needs," Trentrock said in an email. "This strategy has proved essential during this pandemic by providing us with reserve staffing capacity. When needed, we supplement with agency staff to meet our residents’ needs. At no time have we had fewer than the Department of Health required staffing hours for patients per day."
It’s important to note that there are currently fewer residents at the Jameson Care Center than usual, she said, which allows it to adequately and safely staff the facility, even though some employees are quarantining or self-isolating as appropriate.
Typically, the facility accepts new admissions into the facility for both short-term rehabilitation stays and long-term care, but while there are COVID-19 positive cases at the facility, it is not accepting any new admissions, Trentrock emphasized. "Because we are not accepting new admissions, this has dramatically reduced our census. We have halted these new admissions to protect those not already exposed to the facility, and to also ensure that staff can continue to provide high quality care."
No other spikes or drastic increases in the incidence of coronavirus were evident at other local nursing homes this week, according to the spreadsheet provided online by the health department.
Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, reported last week that the numbers listed by his department are provided to it by the individual nursing facilities.
Some facilities have not had cases, while other facilities, indicated with "no data", either are not reporting to the department, or are reporting incorrect or inaccurate data, Wardle said in an email.
"We continue to work with facilities to assist them so they can report accurately," he said, adding that the health department is committed to assisting nursing homes as they address the pandemic. The facilities also have their own infection control specialists, and a requirement to be prepared for an emergency, with from a pandemic or a natural disaster.
