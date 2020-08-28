The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has returned $15,550 in licensing fees to Lawrence County municipalities in which licensees are located.
The funds are part of $1.9 million returned to 1,301 municipalities across the state.
Twice a year, as required by law, the board returns liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.
The PLCB oversees the regulation of more than 15,000 retail liquor licenses statewide, including restaurants, clubs, and hotels. Licensees pay liquor license fees ranging from $125 to $700, depending on the type of license and the population of the municipality in which the license is located, as part of the annual license renewal or validation process, as well as in conjunction with approval of certain new applications.
The current dispersal period represents fees paid from Feb. 1 to July 31, 2020. In all, 55 cities, 519 boroughs, and 727 townships will receive payments ranging from $50 to $351,175.
Lawrence County dispersals are:
New Castle: $5,800
Bessemer: $300
Ellport: $300
Ellwood City: $1,450
Enon Valley: $150
New Wilmington: $400
SNPJ: $150
Mahoning Township: $600
Neshannock Township: $1,900
Shenango Township: $1,600
Slippery Rock Township: $200
Taylor Township: $150
Union Township: $2,100
Wayne Township: $450
