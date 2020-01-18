Methodist churches considering separation proposal While four local United Methodist Churches are involved in a merger discussion, a larger issue looms that could impact all of the county’s chu…

A lack of numbers and a global issue both could be game-changers for some of Lawrence County’s United Methodist Church congregations.

On Sunday, representatives from four local churches and the Butler District of the denomination’s Western Pennsylvania Conference will meet at First United Methodist Church on Decker Drive to vote on a plan that would involve closing and merging of some the congregations.

In May, all local UMC churches may face an even bigger decision. That’s when a proposal to split the more than 13-million-member denomination will come up for a vote before the United Methodist General Conference at its legislative meeting in Minneapolis, Minn. At the heart of the proposal is a disagreement over the denomination’s ban on LGBTQ-inclusive practices. If the measure is approved, churches and pastors would have to decide whether to stay with the existing United Methodist denomination, or align themselves with a new, conservative one.

“Everything’s up in the air, both nationally and locally,” said the Rev. William Lavelle Jr., pastor of Epworth United Methodist and the final pastor at Wesley United Methodist, which closed in July 2019 due to declining enrollment. “I’m waiting for gravity.

“This is the most unsettled time for the church. But it’s also an exciting time. Crisis is an opportunity. You can’t go back. You have to move forward in some new way.”

Declining enrollment claimed two local United Methodist churches in 2019, West Pittsburg and Wesley, the latter in Union Township.

Days prior to Wesley’s final service on July 7, Lavelle issued a press release saying that “The pastors and leaders of Croton Avenue, Epworth, First, Kings Chapel, Savannah and Wesley Churches have been meeting with the District Superintendent and other district and conference staff studying the history, compiling and interpreting demographics and assessing church properties.”

However, a Wednesday email from the Rev. Eric Park, superintendent of the Butler District, named only Croton, Epworth, First and King’s Chapel as the churches that will be represented at Sunday’s merger discussions.

Park declined to name specifics of the matter, noting that while Sunday’s meeting could result in a new configuration for United Methodist ministry in New Castle, “which buildings will be utilized for worship, which buildings would be used for ministry outreach and which buildings might be sold are still being formulated.”

He emphasized, though, that the gathering is the culmination of “a three-year period of prayerful discernment and careful study” that looked at community need, financial resources, aging church buildings and opportunities to minister to the community.

Despite being the district’s superintendent, Park does not have the authority to order the merger. Rather, all members of each congregation are given a voice, he said, and all four congregations must approve the plan for it to take effect. The superintendent’s role is to offer guidance and ensure that due process is followed.

“If the merger does not pass,” he said, “it will be my responsibility to care for the pastoral needs of each congregation in some other fashion, most likely through part-time pastoral leadership or some other option.”

According to the Find A Church link on the United Methodist Church’s website, three of the churches involved in the merger discussion already share a pastor. Michael Long is the pastor listed for both Croton and Savannah churches, while MaryAnn Long is listed as pastor for First and King’s Chapel churches. Lavelle served as pastor at both Epworth and Wesley prior to the latter’s closing.

Local United Methodist churches aren’t the first to turn to consolidation in order to deal with declining enrollment. Last year, seven Lawrence County Roman Catholic parishes merged to become Holy Spirit Parish as part of a diocese-wide effort to address declining numbers of both priests and parishioners.

It’s a challenge, Park said, that is impacting churches of all denominations in the New Castle area.

“There was a time when it made sense to have many large United Methodist Church buildings in New Castle,” he said, “in order to accommodate larger congregations and growing neighborhoods. Today, however, good stewardship demands that we take a new look at both the needs of a changing community and the resources of a changing church.

“How many church buildings do we need to accomplish the ministry that God is calling us to in New Castle? How might we streamline the church to reduce the financial strain of building maintenance while also positioning ourselves to have a more substantive impact on the community? These are the questions at the heart of this merger possibility.”