A lack of communication.
That’s how southern Lawrence County municipalities have felt in the weeks following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Many of the leaders of these municipalities feel there should have been more communication at all levels — from the county to the federal level — from the time the train derailment first happened to now as there are concerns over air, water and soil quality for residents and their animals.
On Friday, representatives from Lawrence County, Enon Valley, New Beaver, Little Beaver Township, North Beaver Township, Mahoning Township, Wampum, New Castle and Ellwood City attended a two-hour roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) and his staff at the Wampum Station.
The county was represented by Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel and Public Safety Director Chad Strobel.
The municipal leaders in attendance spoke about how more should have been done to warn residents in Lawrence County, who live a few miles away from East Palestine, about the release of the chemicals to give them a chance to evacuate.
They also believe there is not a lot of communication in regard to whether county residents can get air, water and soil testing.
“Nobody took the initiative,” said North Beaver Township Supervisor Grant McKinley. “The only person who truly knew what was on that train was Norfolk Southern.”
Bret Petrich, the council vice president and emergency management coordinator for Enon Valley, reiterated this accident could have happened in the borough and would have caused fatalities with some living within 20 feet of the rails. Petrich argued county residents should have been given an emergency notice about the “vent and burn” on Feb. 6 ahead of time to give them the option of whether or not they wanted to evacuate too.
“We weren’t told to leave,” said Little Beaver Township Supervisor Robert Kuhn.
Strobel said New Castle, Ellwood City and the county have a CodeRED alert system in place for those who subscribe to emergency weather or other notices.
“Why couldn’t we have don’t this for that, if we have that capability?” asked Petrich.
Strobel said the county wasn’t initially aware of the planned burn until the last minute. He said the county was left in the dark and then took the initiative to reach out and get more information.
“We had no information that they were going to do that,” Strobel said.
Information on CodeRED is on the county’s website, New Castle’s website and Ellwood City’s website.
New Castle Councilman David Ward said not only it is important for residents to be given these notifications, but for all government representatives to be made aware of these incidents to give accurate information to residents.
“There was no communication and there should have been” Kelly said.
When asked, Petrich said Enon Valley students, who attend the Blackhawk School District in Beaver County, were sent home early on the day of the vent and burn.
Kelly’s office is looking to host another forum meeting with both municipal and county leaders, as well as state representatives and senators, in early March.
Following the meeting, Strobel reaffirmed a message from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that county residents do not have to worry about the air, water and soil as their agents are testing samples every day.
He did state that the Southwest Regional office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is conducting water and soil tests two miles from the derailment site in East Palestine.
County residents who want tests done for their homes must call the regional office at (412) 442-4000.
After the meeting, Kelly said communication and reliable information are key and a lack of information leads to people to not trust their government.
He said residents have a right to know how is this going to affect their families, their pets and livestock, the air they breathe and the water they drink.
“We needed to have information. We needed to know what was going on, and we couldn’t get an answer from anybody,” Kelly said.
Kelly warned residents not to sign a waiver regarding testing if they’re offered.
He also imagines legislation will be introduced in the future to address regulations with trains and railroads to prevent future derailments.
However, Kelly said he does not want this matter to be a case of people pointing the blame at each other and making it a political issue.
“Let’s not make it whether it’s a red issue or a blue issue, let’s make sure we say it’s a red, white and blue issue,” Kelly said.
