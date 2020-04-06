FROM STAFF REPORTS
They’ve closed their offices to the public because of coronavirus concerns, but that doesn’t mean that the state legislators representing Lawrence County aren’t keeping busy or that their staff members are now unemployed.
State Sen. Elder Vogel’s offices in New Castle, Rochester in Beaver County and in Harrisburg are closed to the public, but he has not laid off any employees.
“Everybody’s working from home right now,” he said.
His offices remained open last week but the doors locked. When the governor issued a shelter in place order for Beaver County, they started working from home, he said, but employees are still responding to calls received on voice messaging or by email.
“When you dial phones, they’re checking messages every half hour, and people are emailing,” he said.
His offices are getting flooded with calls about unemployment compensation questions, small businesses wanting help in applying for grants or loans and questions about waivers for the isolation rules.
“There are a lot of people who need answers to questions,” Vogel said, adding, “The staff is doing most of it.”
Vogel, himself, also has been talking to constituents.
“I stay at home and quarterback the whole deal,” he said.
Meanwhile, the legislature held a virtual session last week, and a virtual 21/2-hour caucus meeting on Facetime. He expected another one on Thursday, with an online session date through Zoom to be held Monday or Tuesday.
“We did a caucus meeting Tuesday last week, then a session on Wednesday. There were technical hiccups, but they got those figured out, and (the legislators) did roll call votes on everything.”
As for his employees, “they’re working their full hours and getting their full pay,” he said. His three offices employ a total of two part-time and four four full time employees.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine is up for reelection in November, but that’s not on his mind right now. The two-term Republican, who is unopposed in the June primary, said he hasn’t thought about Election Day and that working through the coronavirus pandemic is his “only and single focus and what I’m doing every waking moment.”
Unable to hold public events or welcome residents into his office, Bernstine said he has been relying on his social media pages to get out accurate and timely information, as well as utilizing newspapers and radio.
“There are times where I’m working from my home office and there’s times where I’m in my office,” Bernstine said. “These last two weeks have been 18-plus hour days and really just making every waking moment to do things that we can do to provide services for our constituents.”
His staff of three full-time and one part-time workers have been busy calling back and emailing constituents. The workers are rotating coverage of Bernstine’s office, while the others are working remotely. Bernstine said he has worked from his home office and his regular office.
“We’re being inundated with calls and emails. We’re doing our best to respond to everybody possible. Our team is working around the clock to get back to people. I couldn’t be more grateful for my team and the patience of my community as we work through this issue.”
State Rep. Chris Sainato closed his office to the public in mid-March in response to the pandemic.
“We can’t have anybody inside, but we are accepting phone calls,” said Sainato, who noted the decision to close to the public was made jointly in the House’s caucus.
All of Sainato’s employees are working either remotely from home or in the office taking calls in both his district and Harrisburg offices.
“We don’t want to put our employees in jeopardy as well as the public,” he said.
