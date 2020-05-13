The executive directors of Pennsylvania’s local government associations have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, calling on him to share federal COVID-19 dollars with local governments.
The letter is a joint effort of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs, the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners and the Pennsylvania Municipal League.
They are asking the governor to distribute an equitable share of the federal $4.9 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money that the commonwealth received to counties and municipalities, as the majority were not eligible for direct federal payments. These direct payments were reserved for communities of more than 500,000 populations, which are a small minority of the state’s local governments.
“Failure to take action to adequately share these dollars with local government will result in unnecessary property taxes on Pennsylvanians at a time when they can least afford it,” Executive Director David M. Sanko, executive director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
The Lawrence County commissioners are members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd commented that “the vast majority of residents in Pennsylvania are in communities of fewer than 500,000 people.”
“If we’re not able to tap into those funds, our COVID-19 mitigation efforts aren’t going to be as robust as a larger city or county,” he reasoned.
“It makes absolutely no sense for the state to provide funding only for municipalities of more than 500,000. It’s doesn’t matter if you’re a community of 10 or a million, communities all across the state are hurting.”
According to the letter, the CARES Act relies on the states to allocate distributions and reimbursements to the vast majority of local entities. While the act assigned $4.9 billion to the commonwealth, there was only $3.9 billion left after the direct large group share. The local government associations are urging the state to allocate an equitable portion of this remaining CARES Act allocation to municipalities that will not receive direct federal payments.
“Local officials and employees are on the front lines responding to this pandemic, “ the letter says.
“Public safety like fire, police, and EMS, child protection, elections, and critical water, sewer, and transportation infrastructure are all necessary to keep life-sustaining goods and services flowing. While we are confident that the CARES Act was intended to support state and local governments, there was a disconnect in the federal act’s provisions to equitably distribute the funding to local governments with less than half a million in population. This is virtually all of Pennsylvania.”
The local government groups’ members are anticipating substantial revenue declines and increased expenses due to the COVID-19 crisis. Some local governments are seeing immediate budget shortfalls due to delayed payments and reduced projected revenues resulting from income losses and wage tax reductions.
“We are asking for the governor’s assistance and leadership to help these local governments as they experience cash flow issues and unbudgeted expenses due to this emergency,” the letter concludes.
“These remaining communities are not receiving direct payments and are not eligible for tax credits or federal loan programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.