Local girl holds fundraiser for the humane society

Mollie Altman’s love for animals inspired her set up a stand to collect donations to benefit the Lawrence County Humane Society on Sunday.
She collected more than $600.
“We were shocked,” said Emily Altman, Mollie’s mother. “We thought maybe she’d make $100 or something, but tons of people were coming.”
Mollie, a third-grader from New Wilmington, had the idea to raise money for animals when her and a friend saw a sick snake.
“We could tell it wasn’t acting right, so we wanted to help it,” said Mollie.
Mollie’s grandmother then told her about the humane society and some of the services it provides for animals.
The fundraiser was held in front of Emily Altman’s friend and neighbor Jav Moore’s tattoo shop on Wallace Avenue in New Castle.
Moore made a post on his Facebook page about the stand and received 100 shares.
“He really helped this little girl make it even bigger,” said Margie Seelbaugh, shelter manager for the Lawrence County Humane Society, referencing another fundraiser Mollie held in front of her grandmother’s house last month where she sold tea and made $56 in total to donate to the humane society.
Seelbaugh says there were no set prices, and that people could donate however much they wanted.
Emily says most people showed up because they saw the post on Facebook, and would tell Mollie stories and show pictures of their pets.
“Most of them got their pets from the humane society,” said Mollie.
Seelbaugh says Mollie didn’t price anything she was selling, but instead asked for a donation in exchange for the brownies, pizza and chips that were available.
“You saw ones going in there, but I saw fives and twenties...” said Seelbaugh. “And I’m like, ‘Wow. This is amazing.’”
New Castle police officer Pete Mendincino even stopped by to have a cup of lemonade.
The Humane Society visited Mollie during the fundraiser and brought a puppy named Sawyer as well. They also brought Mollie a backpack and a t-shirt.
“The support of the community is fantastic,” said Seelbaugh about the people who came to donate for the cause.
Mollie’s donation will go to veterinary care and other needs the animals and facility may have, according to Seelbaugh.
Seeelbaugh says she has invited Mollie to set up her stand at future Humane Society events like their Homeless to Home event in May.
“We run off donations, so the support of the community means a lot” said Seelbaugh. “Every penny goes so far.”
“So much violence and tragedy lately, so this little girl just gave us all a little bit of hope,” said Seelbaugh. “We couldn’t be more grateful for our community, and it says that there’s a lot of hope for New Castle.”
