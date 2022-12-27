Gas prices are down another 20 cents in New Castle to close out 2022.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Castle is $3.49, which is on par with the $3.52 average reported one year ago to the day. The western Pennsylvania average is down eight cents to $3.71, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Gas prices are lower again this week as the national average is four cents cheaper at $3.10. This is 45 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents less than a year ago. This same week in 2020, the national average was $2.47.
Based on recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand has increased slightly. Higher demand, coupled with fluctuating oil prices, could cause pump price decreases to become smaller as the year ends. However, the overall general trend for gas prices is expected to continue downward as the country settles into the winter driving season.
