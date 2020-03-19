Local funeral homes tasked with going about their normal business have begun implementing guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 during visitation and services.
“The biggest part of why we’re doing all of this is, obviously but yet important, that we want to protect the community that we serve,” said Jordan Flaim, funeral director for R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. “We feel it’s our obligation as business owners, and a business that the public comes in and out of, that we are taking the right precautions because a lot of the people that come into our facility are those high-risk population individuals.
“We want to make sure we’re socially responsible with what we’re doing to protect the public as well.”
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control recommended limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus over the next 15 days.
“We are limiting public gatherings per that direction and we are making sure that if families do want to get together, it is private — immediate family only,” Flaim said. “(There is a) goal of less than 10 people with an option of a memorial service at a later date, and options of live-streaming or recording the service for individuals that may not be able to attend.”
“Right now, we’re kind of following the CDC’s directions as far as limiting the people,” said Vince Fuleno, funeral director for Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home. “We’re not stopping funerals. We’re not stopping services.”
Fuleno said the funeral home also is limiting calling hours, viewings, Masses and services to immediate family.
Flaim notes the funeral home is being flexible with families who want family members to attend the service at different times to adhere to the 10-person cap recommendation as well as offering families to have virtual memorials.
For the past two weeks, Flaim said, the funeral home has instituted extra cleaning, hand sanitizer stations and signage requesting minimal contact with family, such as hugging.
“We have also done things as far as not reusing pens,” Flaim said. “Sanitizing pens before they’re used and providing new pens to individuals whenever they sign the register book, so down to that level of detail.”
“We have signs up that are just asking that contact be limited as far as even hand shaking,” Fuleno said.
He said the funeral home is also changing and wiping down pens, as well as propping doors open so families don’t have to touch doorknobs.
Families understand the restrictions, Fuleno said, although it is “tough.”
“We have seen concern with families because of the limitations with the private gathering. However, I have noticed that families are aware of what’s also going on, of course on a national level, and that a lot of businesses, not just funerals (homes) are implementing these same standards,” Flaim said.
“We hated to have to do this,” said Fuleno. “Everybody has to do their part.”
“We’re here to still serve the families,” Flaim said.
“That’s the biggest thing we want people to understand. We’re still here to serve the family the best we can and adapt and offer various services — either later dates or virtual — that allow that them to still have their time to honor their loved one. That’s our goal in all this.”
