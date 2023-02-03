Fifteen volunteer fire departments and two volunteer emergency medical services in Lawrence County will receive state Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grants.
Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said in a news release the grant awards total more than $31 million and were awarded to 2,336 applicants who sought funding through the program.
Those receiving the funds locally are: the Ellwood City Volunteer Fire Department, Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Co., Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department, Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Department, North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department, Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department and EMS (two grants), New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Association, Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Shenango Area Fire District, the Slippery Rock Township (Princeton) Volunteer Fire Department and EMS (two grants), Taylor Township Fire and Rescue, Union Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association, the Wampum Volunteer Fire Department and the Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department.
“Firefighters and first responders put their health and safety on the line every day for Pennsylvanians. They deserve our full support,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said. “That’s why my administration is making sure they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe. As governor, I’ll be laser-focused on bringing people together and ensuring public safety.”
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner, and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
Eligible projects in accordance with the 2022-23 grant program include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach and recruitment and retention efforts.
Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for construction savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction.
All fire companies, emergency medical service, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual funding program.
Due to the popularity of the program this year, not all applications were fully funded, and final awards were determined on a pro-rated basis. A complete list of grant awardees, as well as additional program eligibility requirements and important dates and information associated with future grant funding rounds may be found online at www.osfc.pa.gov.
