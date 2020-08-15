Local farmer to plow political ground

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Rick Telesz works hard as a farmer, tending to the soybean, corn and hay crops produced on his family’s farm, as well as to 70 head of milking Holstein cows.
The 700 acres off Young Road in Volant have been in production in his family for three generations, since 1949. They were first owned by his grandfather, Edward, then his father, Frank, now 90, and uncle, Tom, 70. They are still involved in the operation, Rick said. At one time, the family managed a dairy herd of more than 200.
“We can claim this is a true family farm, with no outside employees,” the younger Telesz said. When hay harvesting comes, local high school students are the only added workers.
The 62-year-old Telesz became part owner of the farm 35 years ago, and has seen Mother Nature take a toll on the crops at times, leaving him and other local farmers frustrated over the economic downturn that severe turns in the weather can cause.
But aside from the weather, Telesz has become disillusioned with the decisions made in Washington, D.C., that also have impacted the economy of farmers over the past 10 years.
Telesz said he voted for President Donald Trump four years ago. Now he has misgivings, and because of his disappointment in how he rates the president’s performance, he has decided to vote Democrat in November. He’ll have a national stage on which to talk about his decision when he speaks next week at the Democratic National Convention.
“The last year has been the biggest challenge, financially, that I can remember,” Telesz said.
Especially hard has been a tariff that China has placed on soybeans that is as high as 30 percent. It has had a trickle-down effect, Telesz said, impacting the return the Telesz family gets for its crops. He sees the tariffs as a retaliation from China as the result of a trade war.
Telesz raises 200 acres of soybeans, along with a corn crop that he said will go largely to making biofuel. He is critical of the Trump administration for supporting the petroleum industry, rather than helping farmers by promoting more use of ethanol and biolfuels, which have virtually zero emissions, he said.
“These are strictly my own opinions,” he said of how the economy of local farms are impacted.
Milk produced at the Telesz farm is shipped to Dairy Farmers of America. But a loss that dairy farmers incurred since the pandemic is more to blame for lower milk prices being paid to farmers , and some farmers ultimately are having to dump their milk from a lack of demand.
“You can’t blame anyone for the virus,” Telesz said, but added that he believes Trump was “totally incompetent in not informing the public earlier of what was coming.”
“He was a hell of a salesman,” he said of Trump’s last campaign. “But all you’ve had to do was watch television every day and ask yourself, ‘Why did I vote for this guy?’”
“I’ve been fortunate,” he said, reflecting on his family farm’s production. “I’ve been able to grow some good crops.”
He credited people behind him — agronomists, and his experienced father and uncle for giving him a good, sound farming education.
Because of economic conditions, many children of farmers are looking for other careers, Telesz said.
“With the effects of the policies of this administration on the agricultural economy, I see this as the best generation now, of family farms across the industry,” he said, because in the future, there are no guarantees.
“It’s a shame,” he said. “This is a great lifestyle. I feel fortunate to have been raised on a farm.”
Telesz said he is not sure yet whether any of his own three children will want to continue the farming tradition, although growing up, two of them were involved in 4-H and FFA.
He is hopeful that if the Biden administration is elected to office, that farmers will get a little more respect, and be better positioned financially.
“We just want a fair playing field,” he said. “Farming can’t survive without government aid.”
The convention will be aired virtually and televised, from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern time, Monday and Thursday.
Telesz said he does not know who nominated him to speak during the Milwaukee-based event, nor did he know yet Friday when or how he is scheduled to speak. He said he does not plan to travel to Milwaukee for the event. Rather, he will be video-recorded remotely, he believes.
Convention organizers have provided more than a dozen options for watching the 2020 convention, ensuring that the event will reach viewers where they are, however they prefer to watch, nationwide, according to Ike Hajinazarian, Western Pennsylvania press secretary for the Biden for President campaign.
The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be available on DemConvention.com, where viewers can also find the full convention schedule, a digital toolkit to become involved, more resources for viewers and delegates and additional plans and details.
