BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Throughout the course of the pandemic, sports have been a moving target.
Fortunately for youngsters at New Castle’s two faith-based schools, they’ve found targets that stay put.
Both Holy Spirit Academy and the New Castle Christian Academy are winding down their archery seasons. It’s a sport that hasn’t been altogether unaffected by COVID-19. Each team has been able to participate in just one tournament this season as opposed to a normal, multiple-event slate, and even the National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament for which each team is preparing — normally hosted by Penn State University — will be a virtual competition in 2021.
In addition to offering contactless, socially distanced participation, archery also offer youths a sport in which they can taste success relatively quickly.
“Archery is unique in that you don’t have to be a great athlete necessarily to be a good archer,” said Terry Willis, who has coached the Holy Spirit archery program since its inception in 2012. “Some students who may not come out for traditional sports, like basketball or baseball or football, can do archery.
“There’s not a huge learning curve with it. For someone picking up a bow for the first time, I’d say within an hour, you’d be shooting 10s (the center circle on the target) at 10 meters.”
New Castle Christian Academy coach Tauni Caylor can attest to that. While Willis is a hunter whose background includes serving as a marksman instructor in the Army for three years and a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer for 29, Caylor came to coaching the sport as a novice.
“My archery background is when my child decided it might be something fun to try,” she said. “The program that you go through to become certified, it’s pretty easy. There are rules to learn, and I found out that I can shoot.
“Having no experience, I feel comfortable, because, you know, fourth graders come in, they have little to no experience. It’s like, ‘I didn’t have any experience, either, when I started, and we’ll get you there.’ Some of these kids who are just starting this first year, they’re shooting 10s — not all the time, but they’re getting there.”
Caylor, though, also has some expert help in her assistant coach, Eric Burkett. Burkett, a Neshannock Township resident, competes in the Paralympic games and has won multiple gold medals in archery. He’s also coached archery at the University of Pittsburgh and in 2014 took home a gold medal at the Invictus Games in London.
“I’m still learning things, and Coach Eric has a great background in archery,” Caylor said. “It’s wonderful having him help coach; he brings a lot of experience. The kids will get nervous about things and he has a great way of talking to calm them down and getting them to focus.”
Although archers may not have to bring the same level of athleticism to their tasks as their counterparts in other, more physical sports, both coaches say the off-the-court benefits can be the same.
“They get a lot of the same team idea and the philosophy of being teammates and being a positive influence on each other,” Willis said.
Taylor noted, “It’s great because it’s an individual sport — you’re challenging yourself — but it’s a team sport in that it’s the top 12 scores that add together for your team score. So everybody can encourage each other, but you’re really only competing against yourself.”
Each coach added that the equipment needed to participate in archery is relatively inexpensive compared to other sports, and their archers primarily use bows, arrows and targets purchased by the schools.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission helps with that.
The commission includes the National Archery in the Schools Program under its umbrella, and offers grant funding to defray the cost of starter equipment for any school wishing to start a program. Schools need only provide the commission with a letter of commitment, then order an equipment kit that costs $3,217 for public schools and $3,228 for private schools. The commission covers $1,500 of those costs and, according to its website, additional funding may be available from grants and donations that the commission receives.
The commission also offers a free, eight-hour training course for instructors.
Chances are, prior to 2020 at least, that program never included a unit on how to proceed amid a global pandemic. And yet, Holy Spirit and the Christian Academy have pushed on.
Numbers are down, though, at Holy Spirit, where participation is enrollment driven.
“The more students you have enrolled, the more you’re going to get,” said Willis, whose team is participating in an online fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “COVID has a little bit of an impact on that this year because there are some students who are continuing to choose online schooling instead of coming into the school building, so I don’t have people here who might otherwise be on the team.
“We have one or two who are online and coming to this, but there are several who are not coming at all.”
A pandemic-fueled dearth of tournaments, as well as changing school schedules, also have been felt at the Christian Academy, where the team also includes members who are homeschooled or cyberschooled.
“Because of COVID, it’s really a building year for us,” Caylor said. “It was just kind of ‘If you can make it to practice, come to practice; we’d love to have you. But if you need to work on your homework, do that, because that’s more important.”
Caylor would like to see more local schools take the plunge into the archery pool.
“For one thing, it would make it easier for us to have local tournaments, she said. “And given the number of people who hunt, it’s really staggering to me that we don’t have a lot of teams locally.”
“Anybody can do archery,” Willis noted. “It’s something that’s available to all students equally.”
