Local events fall to coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus continues to take a toll not only individuals who contract COVID-19, but also on community organizations and events.
The Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce postponed its 117th annual dinner that had been scheduled Thursday night at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Also Thursday, the Mohawk High girls basketball team’s quest for a state championship was put on hold when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in the morning it was suspending its winter championships for a minimum of two weeks; the New Castle Sanitation Authority stopped accepting in-person payments; First Baptist Church suspended all church activities; Neshannock Township cancelled its April 11 Easter egg hunt and closed the Hess Ice Rink, effective immediately; and Ellwood City Borough has decided to limit the access of all non-essential employees and visitors to all borough-owned buildings until April 1.
Opting to maintain business as usual were the Lawrence County commissioners, who decided Thursday that the courthouse will remain open.
The chamber of commerce pulled the plug on its event around mid-day. “Considering the media attention and Center for Disease Control recommendations, we believe that this is the prudent move,” said a letter signed by board president Randy Silverman, economic development president Mike Tomaszewski and foundation board president John Cournan. The letter called the postponement “a difficult decision,” and added the chamber does plan to reschedule the event.
Still, the cancellation was not without its silver lining. Medure’s Catering had been preparing 275 meals that the chamber asked be donated to the City Rescue Mission and the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County.
Dawn Piroli, executive director of The Cathedral Foundation, noted that the move to postpone an event scheduled for The Cathedral was a rare one.
“I’ve been here for 22 years,” she said. “This has only happened once before. The Pittsburgh Symphony cancelled a performance due to a blizzard. I had actually called the general manager in the morning, and asked him if he would cancel. He said, ‘No, we never cancel unless the roads are closed.’ But by dinner time, he called me and they cancelled.”
•The New Castle Sanitation Authority said Thursday that it has stopped accepting in-person payments at its East Washington Street office because of coronavirus concerns.
Customers now must pay by mail or phone, or by using the drop box at the Mercer Street entrance. Payments should be in the form of check, money order or credit card. No cash payments will be accepted. Customers will not be permitted to enter the office until the coronavirus threat has subsided.
•First Baptist Church on Maitland Lane is suspending all activities through into the first week of April. Activities tentatively are scheduled to resume April 4.
“We are taking this preemptive and preventative measure in an effort to keep our most vulnerable members and visitors safe,” the Rev. Mike Willmer, lead pastor, said, adding that sermons will be live-streamed at 11:15 a.m. Sundays on the church’s website, www.fbcnc.org. Congregation members may continue their giving online or by mail.
The church also is home to a preschool program that typically follows the schedule of the Neshannock Township School District. It will continue to follow that protocol, Willmer said, “unless we independently decide that classes should be cancelled. In that event, we will notify parents.”
He added that as far as the church knows, no infected individuals have been on the premises.
•In Elllwood City, the borough is trying to limit the contact and spread of the virus from outside sources, even though no one in the borough has shown signs of having the virus, according to borough manager David Allen. The borough will reevaluate the situation in two weeks to determine whether a further restriction will be needed. Allen will make a decision Friday as to whether to cancel the borough’s council Monday meeting.
Residents must utilize the drop box for utility payments, taxes, permits, etc. Any other questions or concerns can be forwarded to (724) 758-7777. For tax related issues, call (724) 758-9673.
•At the courthouse, all county departments are remaining open and the majority of county services are to be provided to residents in normal fashion.
In a news release, the commissioners said that “the Board does not believe that the Coronavirus outbreak warrants the closure of the Courthouse or the cessation of non-essential services.”
They added that they continue to receive guidance from federal, state and local authorities, and that the county’s Department of Public Safety is “in constant contact” with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.