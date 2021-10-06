COVID-19 vaccines: Medical miracle, or tool of the devil?
Some churches and Christian ministries — particularly those with large online followings — have considered the latter, suggesting that mandates barring unvaccinated people from working, attending school or entering certain places of business are the fulfillment of Revelation’s “mark of the beast.”
In that New Testament book, the author prophesies the rise of two evil world leaders he terms “beasts,” adding that one will force “all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark …” (Chapter 13, verse 16, NIV).
The Rev. Randy Crum believes the prophecy applies to the world’s end times, and that the events described in Revelation as well as the Old Testament book of Daniel may not be far off.
The shots, though, are not part of them.
“The vaccine as the mark of the beast; it’s not,” the founder of Vision Ministries said. “But you can see how it can set it up. The main thing people will get it with is fear — fear will drive them to get the mark at some time down the road.
“Years ago, we never thought about it. They have vaccines for polio, and for this and that. But now they’re making it mandatory that you can’t work unless you have it. They’re going to start doing this stuff. We’ve got to start looking at that stuff that we’re headed towards.”
Crum will do just that in a presentation combining drama and teaching from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St.
A drama team representing multiple churches will present a skit depicting the events described in the Bible, and Crum will follow up by using Scripture to explain what the audience has just seen.
A year ago, Crum had planned a similar outreach called Tribulation House for the Halloween season. That event, though, was canceled because of the pandemic.
“So we decided to have this, not in place of that, but similar to that,” Crum said. “It’s not going to be like a Halloween thing. We’re doing it now because I think people need to understand, if they have any sense of spirituality at all, that there are things happening here that the Bible has foretold.”
Masks will need to be worn by those attending the event, and Crum suggests that parents use discretion if bringing children.
“They (youths) should be mature enough to understand, because basically what I’m going to talk about could scare people,” he said. “But that’s OK. People need to be concerned about that.”
There is no admission charge to attend, but those who do go are asked to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m.
Crum said he has long had a passion for what is considered to be the end-times prophecy of the Bible, but has a new sense of urgency about sharing it.
“When I was young, I was enthused with Revelation and Daniel,” he said. “I taught it years ago, and at the time I thought, ‘Well, maybe this will happen now.’
“But now that I’m here, I’ve seen a lot of things unfold that I didn’t know then. We’re getting to the place things can happen, and I can see it turning.”
