FARRELL — Like the demonstrations of last year protesting the death of George Floyd, the two dozen or so marchers on Spearman Avenue in Farrell Tuesday night proclaimed, “No justice, no peace.”
This time, however, they added a new chant: “No policy, no peace,” referring to the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, now before Congress.
Demonstrators started at the Farrell municipal building and ended at the Farrell District Court, where they prayed for those killed by the police, and encouraged invited guests to speak.
Organized by the group Empowered for Change, the march marked the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“I think it was really eye-opening for a lot of people, to have that incident with Chauvin taped on iPhones for people to see,” group founder the Rev. Jeannette Hubbard told The Herald.
In the year since Floyd’s death, Hubbard said she has noticed more awareness of injustice, not only toward Black Americans but also other minorities and groups.
However, she said there was still more work to be done, such as enacting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, recently passed in the U.S. House but failed in the Senate.
At the district court, the Rev. Tiffany Holden of Redeemed Sanctuary led the group in a prayer for unity. Also speaking were Dr. Erin Houston of the Shenango Valley Urban League and Marquis Lampkins, founder of We Want Change: The Voice.
City of Farrell Police Chief Jon Rococi, Officer Benjamin Sharper, City Manager Ben Prescott, and City Council candidate Carminal Craig also attended the rally.
Prescott said he and city officials would work with the community; Sharper said he appreciated the community coming together for a good cause.
Hubbard said her conversations with city officials, in planning for Tuesday’s march and efforts to improve the community, have been positive. She expects further joint efforts.
Hubbard, former director of diversity and inclusion at Westminster College, said she could offer community-interaction training for city officials, including police officers and residents.
Hubbard stressed that the community needs police, but that civility and respect must govern their relations with residents. “We can understand their scope of responsibilities, and they can understand who we are,” she said.
More information is available on the Empowered for Change’s Facebook page, where Hubbard said updates on future events would be posted.
